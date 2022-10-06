Ocean County Man Charged After Threatening Delivery Driver

John Vincentini (Photo courtesy Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

LACEY – A Township man has been criminally charged after allegedly threatening to shoot an Amazon delivery driver in the head, authorities said.

John Vincentini, 62, was charged with Bias Intimidation in connection with an incident that occurred in on September 5.

According to officials, the Amazon delivery driver was making a delivery on a cul-de-sac when Vincentini parked his car to block the driver in. Vincentini then confronted the driver and questioned why the driver was in his neighborhood.

Vincentini further questioned the driver whether he understood that it was a racist neighborhood and asked if he wanted him to “go back to his car, get his rifle, and shoot him in the head,” police said.

After this interaction, the Amazon driver left the scene and contacted the Lacey Township Police Department.

On October 5, Vincentini surrendered himself to the Lacey Township Police Department. He was processed and released on a summons pending future appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

“It is against the law to intimidate someone based upon their race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, national origin, disability, or gender identity/expression. Individuals that employ hatred, intolerance, and prejudice with a purpose to intimidate will be investigated and if warranted – prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Prosecutor Billhimer acknowledges the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Bias Crime Unit and Lacey Township Detective Bureau for their collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges referenced are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.