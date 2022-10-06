Read full article on original website
Related
Trump campaigns for Arizona election deniers in a state that will test his power in 2022 and beyond
There is perhaps nowhere in the country where former President Donald Trump had more success elevating his slate of "Make American Great Again" candidates into formidable 2022 contenders than Arizona.
Trump news - live: Ex-president brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’
Donald Trump boasted about the size of the crowd that gathered to hear him speak on January 6 during a campaign rally on the weekend.“You know the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that,” the former president told the rally in Minden, Nevada. “They were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.”The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to...
‘We’re positively BEGGING you’: how Republicans and Democrats demand money differently
Meticulously crafted campaign emails and text messages, with a heavy dose of guilt-tripping, reveal their parties’ worldviews
A personal reckoning, and the truth comes out of the closet
I crouched onto the damp grass and picked at the weeds sprouting around my dad’s headstone. I struggled for the words — and the courage — to tell him what I couldn’t in his living years. I had flown thousands of miles to Sacramento to visit my dead father and reveal the secret I have held close for most of my 57 years.
Comments / 0