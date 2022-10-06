ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Authorities investigating fatal crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 30-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred Sunday at 2 a.m. on Route 122, just north of Forbes Mill Road. Authorities say a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was heading south of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

One woman dead on Botetourt Road, Deputies investigate: Deputies

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from 911 from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground, deputies said. This incident happened at the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Woman found dead on Botetourt County road

FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Nelson County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Nelson County, VA
Crime & Safety
Nelson County, VA
Accidents
cbs19news

Police identify victim in Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wina.com

VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson County

At 10:14 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 6), Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Route 151 and Route 6. A 1998 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling north on Route 151 when a 2012 BMW 5281, traveling west on Route 6, entered the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer couldn’t avoid striking the BMW. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the left side of the road. The tractor-trailer overturned and both vehicles struck several trees.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Multi-vehicle crash caused backup on I-81 S

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 S caused a backup earlier this afternoon. The crash happened near MM 235, and the south left shoulder was closed, with a backups reaching 5 miles at one point. . No backups are reported, and the left shoulder is now...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Traffic Accident
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Fire at clubhouse in Keswick contained, no damage, no injuries

Volunteer and career units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a fire at the clubhouse building on Crawford Way in Keswick. The first apparatus arrived on the scene eight minutes after dispatch to find a fire in a dryer on the basement level of the building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that had been contained in a laundry room.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford CVS temporarily closed after driver hits building

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The CVS store along East Main Street in Bedford is temporarily closed after the building was hit by a driver in a vehicle around noon Saturday. According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews found a vehicle at the scene with moderate front end damage, and the store had a 3′ x 3′ hole in one of its sides.
BEDFORD, VA
WHSV

Missing Person Reported from Augusta County- Found Safe

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported that Lauck was found safe. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance locating a missing person. According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28....
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHSV

Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
WAYNESBORO, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Nelson : Fatal Accident Closes Route 151 & 6 (River Road)

BRL has learned that a morning traffic accident at Route 151 & 6 (River Road) has resulted in one fatality. According to witnesses and people on the scene the loaded semi truck was headed northbound on Route 151 when a passenger car turned in front of the oncoming semi. The semi rolled over and came to rest near the electric substation near the intersection.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Areas of MBU evacuated Saturday morning for reported threats

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An area of Mary Baldwin University was evacuated Saturday after threats were reported, Staunton Police Department said on Facebook. They said they and MBU security responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. and students were evacuated during the search. Around 2:30 a.m. SPD said they sent...
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy