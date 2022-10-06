Read full article on original website
WSLS
Authorities investigating fatal crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 30-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred Sunday at 2 a.m. on Route 122, just north of Forbes Mill Road. Authorities say a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was heading south of...
WSET
One woman dead on Botetourt Road, Deputies investigate: Deputies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from 911 from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground, deputies said. This incident happened at the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Fire responds to Flat Top Mountain for injured hiker
(WDBJ) - The Bedford Fire Department is responding to an injured hiker on Flat Top Mountain Sunday evening. According to Bedford communications, the injuries are not serious and there is no further danger to anyone else.
wfirnews.com
Woman found dead on Botetourt County road
FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
cbs19news
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
wina.com
VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson County
At 10:14 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 6), Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Route 151 and Route 6. A 1998 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling north on Route 151 when a 2012 BMW 5281, traveling west on Route 6, entered the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer couldn’t avoid striking the BMW. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the left side of the road. The tractor-trailer overturned and both vehicles struck several trees.
WHSV
Multi-vehicle crash caused backup on I-81 S
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 S caused a backup earlier this afternoon. The crash happened near MM 235, and the south left shoulder was closed, with a backups reaching 5 miles at one point. . No backups are reported, and the left shoulder is now...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash led to backup on I-81 N
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 248.6 in the County of Rockingham, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The wreck has been cleared as of 3 p.m. Check back with WHSV for more traffic news.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Fire at clubhouse in Keswick contained, no damage, no injuries
Volunteer and career units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a fire at the clubhouse building on Crawford Way in Keswick. The first apparatus arrived on the scene eight minutes after dispatch to find a fire in a dryer on the basement level of the building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that had been contained in a laundry room.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford CVS temporarily closed after driver hits building
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The CVS store along East Main Street in Bedford is temporarily closed after the building was hit by a driver in a vehicle around noon Saturday. According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews found a vehicle at the scene with moderate front end damage, and the store had a 3′ x 3′ hole in one of its sides.
WHSV
Missing Person Reported from Augusta County- Found Safe
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported that Lauck was found safe. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance locating a missing person. According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28....
cbs19news
Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
WHSV
Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
Nelson : Fatal Accident Closes Route 151 & 6 (River Road)
BRL has learned that a morning traffic accident at Route 151 & 6 (River Road) has resulted in one fatality. According to witnesses and people on the scene the loaded semi truck was headed northbound on Route 151 when a passenger car turned in front of the oncoming semi. The semi rolled over and came to rest near the electric substation near the intersection.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Woman struck by train, airlifted to UVA with serious injuries
A 36-year-old Waynesboro woman was struck by a train while walking on railroad tracks in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue on Thursday. The name of the woman injured in the 6 p.m. accident is not being released at this time. According to Waynesboro Police, she was airlifted to...
cbs19news
Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
Police: Man arrested, found with ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl, cocaine
58-year-old Everett Lee Bates of Waynesboro was arrested on a alleged narcotics charge and the suspected controlled substances were taken to the state lab for testing. Upon further testing, detectives were able to obtain warrants for possession of cocaine, Fentanyl and para-fluorfentanyl with intent to distribute.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police searching for suspect in Friday night armed robbery at arcade
A man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 W. Main St. in Waynesboro late Friday night. Waynesboro Police responded at 8:35 p.m. to the robbery. An unidentified African American male entered the business and demanded an undisclosed...
Man arrested in drug busts involving $100,000 cash, multiple narcotics in Louisa County
A man is in custody following a month-long search by authorities and multiple drug busts by Louis County Sheriff's Office.
WHSV
Areas of MBU evacuated Saturday morning for reported threats
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An area of Mary Baldwin University was evacuated Saturday after threats were reported, Staunton Police Department said on Facebook. They said they and MBU security responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. and students were evacuated during the search. Around 2:30 a.m. SPD said they sent...
