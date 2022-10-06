Ouija boards are often viewed as occult tools for contacting the dead, but their origins aren’t so sinister. A novelty company patented the spiritualist parlor trick in the late 19th century, and Parker Brothers (which is now part of Hasbro) bought the rights to the game in 1966. It may seem like an odd fit for the brand, but the board game manufacturer treats Ouija the same way it does Monopoly or Clue. It even marketed the spooky toy to teens in the 1990s.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO