'5-25-77,' a Coming-of-Age Film Set During the Summer of 'Star Wars,' Is Finally Getting Released After 20 Years

In the spring of 1977, a teenager and aspiring filmmaker named Patrick Read Johnson found himself standing in front of Steven Spielberg. It was an unlikely encounter. Johnson, then 15, was from Wadsworth, Illinois, making Super-8 movies with his friends. His mother had sung her son’s praises to the editor of American Cinematographer magazine, who set up a trip to Los Angeles and a meeting with the director. But what really galvanized Johnson on that West Coast trip was getting a chance to visit Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), the effects house conceived by Spielberg’s pal George Lucas.
Watch Retro Ouija Board Commercials From the 1990s

Ouija boards are often viewed as occult tools for contacting the dead, but their origins aren’t so sinister. A novelty company patented the spiritualist parlor trick in the late 19th century, and Parker Brothers (which is now part of Hasbro) bought the rights to the game in 1966. It may seem like an odd fit for the brand, but the board game manufacturer treats Ouija the same way it does Monopoly or Clue. It even marketed the spooky toy to teens in the 1990s.
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

