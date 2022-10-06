It takes a little imagination to envision what the Roanoke EnVision Center will look like. Jasey Roberts, the public relations, marketing and social media manager for the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, walked through the old Melrose Library on Salem Turnpike, which is being renovated into a community center that will offer a range of public services. He nodded toward new offices and pointed to where computers, counseling spaces and other services will soon be available.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO