Roanoke County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Cycling in our hometowns stimulates the local economy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns have become prime places for cycling. Mother nature’s beauty and our terrains attract many cyclists to our area. “And we try to pick some really pretty routes where you can see some of the leaves changing and the beauty of your surroundings,” said Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo Co-Organizer Lisa Moyer.
DALEVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Community center opens near Roanoke public housing to improve access to education, health care

It takes a little imagination to envision what the Roanoke EnVision Center will look like. Jasey Roberts, the public relations, marketing and social media manager for the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, walked through the old Melrose Library on Salem Turnpike, which is being renovated into a community center that will offer a range of public services. He nodded toward new offices and pointed to where computers, counseling spaces and other services will soon be available.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Brawl crowns robotics champion at Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - High School students across Virginia and Tennessee came together for an off-season contest on Saturday and put their moves on display. It was a day that ten high school robotics teams have been tirelessly preparing for. Roanoke College and Spartan Robotics co-hosted the Blue Ridge Brawl...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police say the man was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-critical injuries. EARLIER: Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night. Roanoke City Police confirm they were notified about shots being fired in...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Boy shot dead in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one boy dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted about a person who had been shot on the property. The caller reported taking the boy to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Woman found dead on Botetourt County road

FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Business Leaders Endorse Baugess, Bowers, Keller, and McGuire for Roanoke City Council

The Business Leadership Fund (BLF), a local political action committee representing The Roanoke Valley’s regional business community, recently announced its endorsement of the following candidates for local office in the upcoming elections: • City of Roanoke: Dalton Baugess (R), former four-term Mayor David Bowers (I), Maynard Keller (R), and Peg McGuire (R) (special election). Despite […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grandin Village unveils new ‘Art Walk’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you take a walk through Grandin Village these days, you might notice it is a bit more colorful. Saturday, the Grandin Village Business Association, Roanoke Arts Commission, and Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op unveiled new art in the form of “The Art Walk,” a new series of murals by Virginia artists.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski County Free Store adds new winter coat rack for people in need

Pulaski County, Va. (WFXR)– With cold nights already among us, and chilly Fall days seeping their way into the season, one Pulaski County non-profit is paying it forward. Sabrina Davidson-Ratcliffe says that’s the goal of the Pulaski County Free Store, as they set up their new outdoor fall and winter coat rack.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

One woman dead on Botetourt Road, Deputies investigate: Deputies

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from 911 from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground, deputies said. This incident happened at the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Agape Center NRV opens Friday in new Christiansburg location

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center NRV is finally home. On Friday, the doors will open at their new Christiansburg location. The New River Valley nonprofit has served thousands of people by providing food, diapers, clothing, and other essentials to the community.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.

CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
GILES COUNTY, VA

