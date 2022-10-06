Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says today’s homes burn faster than ever. That’s why they are trying to help everyone prepare in case of a fire. They are partnering with the “National Fire Protection Association” to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. During...
WDBJ7.com
Cycling in our hometowns stimulates the local economy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns have become prime places for cycling. Mother nature’s beauty and our terrains attract many cyclists to our area. “And we try to pick some really pretty routes where you can see some of the leaves changing and the beauty of your surroundings,” said Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo Co-Organizer Lisa Moyer.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Envision Center opens for community members to use free resources
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new community center has opened in Roanoke that aims to get residents the help they need. After more than two years of planning, Roanoke’s EnVision Center is finally ready to be a part of the community. “This has been long overdue,” Roanoke’s Redevelopment and...
cardinalnews.org
Community center opens near Roanoke public housing to improve access to education, health care
It takes a little imagination to envision what the Roanoke EnVision Center will look like. Jasey Roberts, the public relations, marketing and social media manager for the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, walked through the old Melrose Library on Salem Turnpike, which is being renovated into a community center that will offer a range of public services. He nodded toward new offices and pointed to where computers, counseling spaces and other services will soon be available.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Brawl crowns robotics champion at Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - High School students across Virginia and Tennessee came together for an off-season contest on Saturday and put their moves on display. It was a day that ten high school robotics teams have been tirelessly preparing for. Roanoke College and Spartan Robotics co-hosted the Blue Ridge Brawl...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police say the man was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-critical injuries. EARLIER: Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night. Roanoke City Police confirm they were notified about shots being fired in...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Fire responds to Flat Top Mountain for injured hiker
(WDBJ) - The Bedford Fire Department is responding to an injured hiker on Flat Top Mountain Sunday evening. According to Bedford communications, the injuries are not serious and there is no further danger to anyone else.
WDBJ7.com
Boy shot dead in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one boy dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted about a person who had been shot on the property. The caller reported taking the boy to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
WSET
The Town of Rocky Mount announces that their 'Scarecrow Trail' is happening again
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Rocky Mount announced that their "Scarecrow Trail" is happening again. The town said you can walk or drive through to see many of their scarecrows.
wfirnews.com
Woman found dead on Botetourt County road
FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
Business Leaders Endorse Baugess, Bowers, Keller, and McGuire for Roanoke City Council
The Business Leadership Fund (BLF), a local political action committee representing The Roanoke Valley’s regional business community, recently announced its endorsement of the following candidates for local office in the upcoming elections: • City of Roanoke: Dalton Baugess (R), former four-term Mayor David Bowers (I), Maynard Keller (R), and Peg McGuire (R) (special election). Despite […]
WDBJ7.com
Grandin Village unveils new ‘Art Walk’
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you take a walk through Grandin Village these days, you might notice it is a bit more colorful. Saturday, the Grandin Village Business Association, Roanoke Arts Commission, and Roanoke Natural Foods Co+op unveiled new art in the form of “The Art Walk,” a new series of murals by Virginia artists.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Free Store adds new winter coat rack for people in need
Pulaski County, Va. (WFXR)– With cold nights already among us, and chilly Fall days seeping their way into the season, one Pulaski County non-profit is paying it forward. Sabrina Davidson-Ratcliffe says that’s the goal of the Pulaski County Free Store, as they set up their new outdoor fall and winter coat rack.
WSET
One woman dead on Botetourt Road, Deputies investigate: Deputies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from 911 from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground, deputies said. This incident happened at the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an...
WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle sees 155 hikers during first month of service
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since it launched a month ago, the McAfee Knob trailhead shuttle has seen 155 hikers. Roanoke County transit planner Paula Benke considers this a success. “We’re very excited because this has been a much-needed service that is going to help ease for individuals to get to...
wfxrtv.com
Bus drivers in Roanoke didn’t show back up to work when they weren’t paid
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Several bus drivers who take Roanoke City Students to school did not report back to work on Friday after they were not paid on time. The drivers picked up the kids in the morning but didn’t return to bring them home. The drivers work...
WSET
'Slow down:' Pulaski County Sherriff's Office reminds public on speed limit change
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reminds the public about the speed limit change, especially with all the activities happening. "Make sure you watch out for the increased activity around the area and be mindful of your speed, especially since some speed limits have changed on a few roads," the department said.
WSLS
Agape Center NRV opens Friday in new Christiansburg location
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center NRV is finally home. On Friday, the doors will open at their new Christiansburg location. The New River Valley nonprofit has served thousands of people by providing food, diapers, clothing, and other essentials to the community.
WDBJ7.com
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
WDBJ7.com
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
