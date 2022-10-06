Read full article on original website
Low Turnout as NJ Voters Approve Borrowing $600M for School Projects
Ten of 11 school referendums were passed by voters in Thursday’s special election with one vote so far tied. A yes vote allows the projects to move forward and to be funded by up to 40% debt service aid from the state, which offsets property taxes in the school district.
New Jersey Globe
Wallington school referendum is tied
A special school referendum in Wallington to approve a $7.3 million bond initiative to upgrade school facilities has ended in a tie, 269 to 269. If the number holds, a tie will result in a rejection of the ballot measure. Election officials may do a hand count today to recheck the numbers.
insidernj.com
Pro-Choice Advocates Rally in Montclair Ahead of Midterm Election
MONTCLAIR – Alert to the coming November 8th election and the implications of a Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade, pro-choice advocates this morning rallied here in front of City Hall. Sponsored by Blue Wave NJ, the “March to ROEvember” for women’s reproductive rights featured a coalition of more than 35 organizations including the People’s Organization For Progress.
New Jersey Globe
Peace activist David Frost, who ran for U.S. Senate in N.J. in 1966 and vice president in 1968, dies at 96
Dr. David Frost, a peace activist who sought the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in New Jersey in 1966 and then ran as comedian Dick Gregory’s vice presidential candidate on the Peace and Freedom ticket in 1968, died on September 28. He was 96. Frost died at his home...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
23,000 Without Power In Passaic, Morris Counties
A major power outage was reported Saturday, Oct. 8 in parts of Passaic County. JCP&L's website said nearly 10,200 people were without power in Morris County while 13,600 were in the dark in Passaic County. Power was expected to be restored around 2 or 3 p.m., according to JCP&L. to...
Montclair declares state of emergency because of water crisis
Montclair Township has officially declared a state of emergency due to an ongoing water crisis. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water. The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission...
New Jersey Globe
Mary Ellen Rustum, witness to the ‘Battle of the Billionaires’ Senate race in 1951, dies
Mary Ellen Rustum, who served as executive assistant to industrialist Charles W. Engelhard, Jr. in the 1950s and 1960s, died on September 29. She was 89, and forever proud of her chance to meet Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson. Engelhard, who was apparently the inspiration for the...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
advertisernewsnorth.com
Sussex resident asks for chicken ordinance change
A Sussex Borough resident requested on Oct. 5 that the Borough Council adopt an ordinance that would allow his to raise chickens on his property. Kirt Young, a borough resident of about 20 years, said about two years ago, his daughter incubated chickens as a high school project and during that process the family fell in love with the chickens. They then bought a coop and raised the chickens in the backyard of their property.
Help available to Ocean County seniors applying for ANCHOR program
With information and applications arriving by U.S. mail or email, Ocean County officials want to make sure the county’s senior residents have help available in filling out the state ANCHOR program application should they need it. “Our Office of Senior Services can help seniors at any one of three...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
thesandpaper.net
Democratic Congressional Candidate Has Fundraiser on LBI Thursday
Tim Alexander, the Democratic candidate for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, which, due to redistricting will now represent all of Southern Ocean County in The SandPaper’s coverage area come 2023, is a busy man. He will hold a wine and cheese party fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
Monroe Township approves enforcement of state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe
MONROE – Monroe Township police officers will now be able to enforce state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe, an adult community, following the adoption of an ordinance amending township code. Council President Miriam Cohen, Council Vice President Terence Van Dzura, Ward 1 Councilwoman Elizabeth Schneider, Ward 2 Councilwoman...
Middlesex County Superior Court judge orders Sayreville resident to ‘enjoin’ from cat hoarding, fumigate residence
SAYREVILLE – A Middlesex County Superior Court judge has ruled against a Sayreville resident accused of hoarding cats. Sayreville officials filed a verified complaint in Superior Court against the resident in July. The complaint alleged the resident violated a municipal ordinance by maintaining approximately 30 cats in a single-family...
Long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in N.J. once visited by Staten Island movie-goers to be redeveloped
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
NJ accuses 5 towns of violating law regarding same-sex marriage
TRENTON – Five municipalities were issued violation notices by the state for having marriage licensing information on their websites that limits the availability of licenses to opposite-gender couples and excludes applicants with a nonbinary gender identity. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Thursday that the Division on Civil Rights launched...
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the Right
This past Monday, New York Mayor Eric Adams condemned fellow politicians on the left as well as the right. The announcement came after Mayor Adams was relocating Texas migrants in his city from the Bronx in Orchard Beach to Randall’s Island.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Board of Legislators Expands Property Tax Exemption for Seniors & Persons with Disabilities
Raises Maximum Income Limit to Improve Homeowner Affordability. The Westchester County Board of Legislators unanimously voted to enact the Senior. Citizens and Persons with Disabilities Home Owner’s Tax Exemption at their meeting held Monday night. The new law expands income eligibility for property tax exemptions by increasing the maximum...
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
