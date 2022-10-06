ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Wallington school referendum is tied

A special school referendum in Wallington to approve a $7.3 million bond initiative to upgrade school facilities has ended in a tie, 269 to 269. If the number holds, a tie will result in a rejection of the ballot measure. Election officials may do a hand count today to recheck the numbers.
WALLINGTON, NJ
insidernj.com

Pro-Choice Advocates Rally in Montclair Ahead of Midterm Election

MONTCLAIR – Alert to the coming November 8th election and the implications of a Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade, pro-choice advocates this morning rallied here in front of City Hall. Sponsored by Blue Wave NJ, the “March to ROEvember” for women’s reproductive rights featured a coalition of more than 35 organizations including the People’s Organization For Progress.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Board of Legislators Expands Property Tax Exemption for Seniors & Persons with Disabilities

Raises Maximum Income Limit to Improve Homeowner Affordability. The Westchester County Board of Legislators unanimously voted to enact the Senior. Citizens and Persons with Disabilities Home Owner’s Tax Exemption at their meeting held Monday night. The new law expands income eligibility for property tax exemptions by increasing the maximum...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

