Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training. According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Community Action Project awarded $1.2 million for pilot diaper program

The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Virginia Community Action Project (VACAP) with $1.2 million. Awarded through HHS’s Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot, the funds will help address diaper needs and increase economic security. According to a press release, the program’s aim is to expand existing diaper distribution services through the robust network of anti-poverty services at the Office of Community Services.
Augusta Free Press

October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roads

Statistically, October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roadways. To promote safe driving and reduce crashes, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is joining with Virginia State Police and 19 local law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Crash Reduction this holiday weekend, Oct. 7-10. The awareness and enforcement...
