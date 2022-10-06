ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: Live updates, scores from G League Ignite-Metropolitans 92, how to watch

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The projected top-two picks in the 2023 NBA draft face off in the second exhibition game in the Las Vegas area on Thursday afternoon. Victor Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 of France traveled to face the G League Ignite and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3 generational talent who is projected as the top draft pick, while Henderson has been playing in the G League the past couple of seasons and has plenty of experience against pro-level talent. Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek covered the first game of the monster matchup and will have coverage from Las Vegas. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates of the game.

Game details

Teams: Metropolitans 92 (France) vs. G League Ignite

When: 3 p.m. ET Thursday

Location: The Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nevada

How to watch: ESPN2 and the NBA app

