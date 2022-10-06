Although the handheld console market is no longer as sparse as it used to be, the Steam Deck continues to be one of the most coveted pieces of hardware thanks to its integration with steam, customizability, ease of repair and affordability. It was out of stock on Valve's website for the longest time, but one can purchase it now on Steam along with a brand new accessory, the Steam Dock. This time, there's no reservation period for the 256 GB Steam Deck variant, allowing one to purchase it immediately.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO