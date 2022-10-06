Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Steam Dock for Steam Deck now available for purchase at US$89
Although the handheld console market is no longer as sparse as it used to be, the Steam Deck continues to be one of the most coveted pieces of hardware thanks to its integration with steam, customizability, ease of repair and affordability. It was out of stock on Valve's website for the longest time, but one can purchase it now on Steam along with a brand new accessory, the Steam Dock. This time, there's no reservation period for the 256 GB Steam Deck variant, allowing one to purchase it immediately.
Save $300 on this powerful Surface Laptop 4, an ideal coding laptop for students
Grab a powerful laptop for school, college, or coding at home with this huge Surface Laptop 4 saving.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action
SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
Sony PS5 new update rolling out now – and it's good news
Harder, better, faster, stronger
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
Kovol’s Sprint GaN charger gets your devices charged super-fast
In today’s day and age, where we use tons of electronics a day, it can be tough to keep the battery charged on all of your devices. That’s why fast USB wall chargers are starting to pop up. One of those options is the Kovol Sprint 140W wall...
knowtechie.com
Save up to $170 in GEEKOM’s 19th-anniversary sale event
As part of activities to mark its 19th anniversary, mini PC giant GEEKOM is running a huge sale that offers up to $170 discounts on various products across its site. The sale will kick off on October 8, 2022, and runs through October 31, 2022. Here are all the items up for grabs in GEEKOM’s anniversary sale.
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals are already available—save on Ninja and KitchenAid before Black Friday 2022
Make cooking easier by shopping the best kitchen deals ahead Amazon Prime Day. Save on cookware, appliances and more before Black Friday 2022.
IGN
Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card Available for Sale in India; Here Is All We Know About the GPU Line-Up Including A770, Driver Improvements and More
Intel’s Arc A380 desktop graphics card is the company’s entry-level offering. In terms of power and capability, it can be compared to Nvidia GTX 1650. The GPU became quietly available in India without any official announcement at the time. The Intel Arc A380 features eight Xe cores, 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knowtechie.com
The CR-Falcon is a 10W laser engraver that modifies various materials
Laser engravers come in all shapes, sizes, and prices. However, finding the perfect fit for your specific needs can be a hassle since there are so many different options to choose from. If you’re looking for a dependable, affordable, and sturdy laser engraver, then the CR-Falcon Laser Engraver is your...
Cult of Mac
This tiny 1 TB SSD connects to all your computers [Review]
The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a small external SSD with both USB-C and USB-A connectors so it works with Mac and iPad but also Windows, Android and more. It’s rugged, fast and comes with up to 1TB of storage. I ran the tiny drive through a battery of...
A startup builds inflatable houses by pumping concrete into balloon-like forms
Are you ready for “inflatable” homes? Yes, it might sound a bit quirky but we are already familiar with 3D-printed homes and they are ultimately quick and habitable. Automatic Construction’s homes inflatable homes at the beginning of their construction process. However, the project is promising. These houses...
Get this touch-screen student laptop for just $200, nearly 50% off at Best Buy
This 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid from Lenovo is under $200 in this huge saving.
Players discover that it’ll cost up to $1,750 to claim a single free game via PlayStation Stars
That's equivalent to 25 new PS5 games
PS5 owners just got a great new storage upgrade option
Say hello to the Lexar Professional NM800PRO, if you're looking to expand PlayStation 5 storage with the fastest SSD going
knowtechie.com
Chrome has more vulnerabilities in 2022 than any other browser
Google Chrome is the most popular web browser by far, but with great power comes great… vulnerability. A recent report shows that Google Chrome has had far more vulnerabilities in 2022 than any other browser. The report from Atlas VPN organizes the popular web browsers in order of how...
New PlayStation Plus freebie slammed as 'one of the worst games ever made'
A surprise bonus free game for select PlayStation Plus users has been slammed as "one of the worst games ever made" by some subscribers. Towards the end of September, it was announced that the PlayStation Plus Essential tier would be getting Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot for October. That's a pretty great lineup, and one subscribers have been largely pleased with.
Google launches new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones with new AI features
Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its new flagship smartphones.The key feature of these devices is the new Tensor G2 chip, a better iteration of the chip that launched in the Pixel 6 Pro and offered new AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, for removing people from the background of photos, as well as on-device language processing and transcribing.The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch 1080p screen, and a 90Hz refresh rate, while the 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. According to Google, both displays are up to 25...
knowtechie.com
Check out all the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera features
Google showed off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship smartphones yesterday. The hardware alone is impressive, but the specific Pixel-only camera features make the Pixel 7 range special. Both Pixel handsets have a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 7 Pro also has a...
knowtechie.com
What is Matter? Everything to know about the smart home system
Compatibility is at the top of the list when you’re building a smart home. You want your products to work together and be accessible through multiple hubs. That’s where Matter comes in. Many of the tech giants have their own smart home ecosystems and products. Google Assistant controls...
daystech.org
Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 pre order bonuses announced
Preorder bonuses are more and more turning into part of shopping for gadgets, both outright or on contract. Sometimes these bonuses signify nice worth, different instances they don’t. So, what’s on provide with the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 pre-orders?. From our present info, there appear to...
Comments / 0