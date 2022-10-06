ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
notebookcheck.net

Steam Dock for Steam Deck now available for purchase at US$89

Although the handheld console market is no longer as sparse as it used to be, the Steam Deck continues to be one of the most coveted pieces of hardware thanks to its integration with steam, customizability, ease of repair and affordability. It was out of stock on Valve's website for the longest time, but one can purchase it now on Steam along with a brand new accessory, the Steam Dock. This time, there's no reservation period for the 256 GB Steam Deck variant, allowing one to purchase it immediately.
iheart.com

VIDEO: Giant Space Slingshot In Action

SpinLaunch completed its tenth Suborbital Accelerator Flight Test, successfully launching payloads from NASA, Airbus U.S., Cornell University, and Outpost. The Flight Test demonstrated that SpinLaunch partners’ standard satellite components are inherently compatible with the company’s launch environment - as all payloads were pre-tested to high-g loads, flown on the Suborbital Accelerator and recovered successfully.
knowtechie.com

Save up to $170 in GEEKOM’s 19th-anniversary sale event

As part of activities to mark its 19th anniversary, mini PC giant GEEKOM is running a huge sale that offers up to $170 discounts on various products across its site. The sale will kick off on October 8, 2022, and runs through October 31, 2022. Here are all the items up for grabs in GEEKOM’s anniversary sale.
knowtechie.com

The CR-Falcon is a 10W laser engraver that modifies various materials

Laser engravers come in all shapes, sizes, and prices. However, finding the perfect fit for your specific needs can be a hassle since there are so many different options to choose from. If you’re looking for a dependable, affordable, and sturdy laser engraver, then the CR-Falcon Laser Engraver is your...
Cult of Mac

This tiny 1 TB SSD connects to all your computers [Review]

The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a small external SSD with both USB-C and USB-A connectors so it works with Mac and iPad but also Windows, Android and more. It’s rugged, fast and comes with up to 1TB of storage. I ran the tiny drive through a battery of...
knowtechie.com

Chrome has more vulnerabilities in 2022 than any other browser

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser by far, but with great power comes great… vulnerability. A recent report shows that Google Chrome has had far more vulnerabilities in 2022 than any other browser. The report from Atlas VPN organizes the popular web browsers in order of how...
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation Plus freebie slammed as 'one of the worst games ever made'

A surprise bonus free game for select PlayStation Plus users has been slammed as "one of the worst games ever made" by some subscribers. Towards the end of September, it was announced that the PlayStation Plus Essential tier would be getting Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot for October. That's a pretty great lineup, and one subscribers have been largely pleased with.
The Independent

Google launches new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones with new AI features

Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its new flagship smartphones.The key feature of these devices is the new Tensor G2 chip, a better iteration of the chip that launched in the Pixel 6 Pro and offered new AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, for removing people from the background of photos, as well as on-device language processing and transcribing.The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch 1080p screen, and a 90Hz refresh rate, while the 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. According to Google, both displays are up to 25...
knowtechie.com

Check out all the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera features

Google showed off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship smartphones yesterday. The hardware alone is impressive, but the specific Pixel-only camera features make the Pixel 7 range special. Both Pixel handsets have a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 7 Pro also has a...
knowtechie.com

What is Matter? Everything to know about the smart home system

Compatibility is at the top of the list when you’re building a smart home. You want your products to work together and be accessible through multiple hubs. That’s where Matter comes in. Many of the tech giants have their own smart home ecosystems and products. Google Assistant controls...
daystech.org

Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 pre order bonuses announced

Preorder bonuses are more and more turning into part of shopping for gadgets, both outright or on contract. Sometimes these bonuses signify nice worth, different instances they don’t. So, what’s on provide with the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 pre-orders?. From our present info, there appear to...
