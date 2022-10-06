Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
'Slow down:' Pulaski County Sherriff's Office reminds public on speed limit change
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reminds the public about the speed limit change, especially with all the activities happening. "Make sure you watch out for the increased activity around the area and be mindful of your speed, especially since some speed limits have changed on a few roads," the department said.
WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle sees 155 hikers during first month of service
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since it launched a month ago, the McAfee Knob trailhead shuttle has seen 155 hikers. Roanoke County transit planner Paula Benke considers this a success. “We’re very excited because this has been a much-needed service that is going to help ease for individuals to get to...
pcpatriot.com
Town of Pulaski moves to reduce speeds coming into town
The Town Council voted on September 6th to change the speed limit to 35 mph throughout the town. Staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed in the county on Rt 11 north and south and Rt 99 as they approach the town limits. VDOT agreed to a speed reduction and will be processing that change hopefully in the near future.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 South
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting 5.5 miles worth of traffic on Interstate 81 South due to a tractor-trailer crash. The backup is located at mile marker 128.5 near North Fork Road, in Montgomery County. VDOT says the south right lane and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Motorcycle driver dies after Montgomery Co. crash along I-81S
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a 2007 Harley Davidson was ejected and died at the scene of a crash Friday evening along I-81S in Montgomery Co., one mile north of North Fork Road. According to State Police, Joseph Clyde Long, 66 of Allentown, PA, was driving the...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is backed up for miles after a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near mile marker 139.3. As of 7:43 p.m., traffic backups were approximately six...
WDBJ7.com
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Bus drivers in Roanoke didn’t show back up to work when they weren’t paid
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Several bus drivers who take Roanoke City Students to school did not report back to work on Friday after they were not paid on time. The drivers picked up the kids in the morning but didn’t return to bring them home. The drivers work...
WDBJ7.com
Cycling in our hometowns stimulates the local economy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns have become prime places for cycling. Mother nature’s beauty and our terrains attract many cyclists to our area. “And we try to pick some really pretty routes where you can see some of the leaves changing and the beauty of your surroundings,” said Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo Co-Organizer Lisa Moyer.
wfirnews.com
Woman found dead on Botetourt County road
FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley resident says he is experiencing a slowdown in local mail delivery time
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One Roanoke County resident, Dennis Allen says he hasn’t been getting his mail on a regular basis and all he wants is some clarity. “The worst part about this is the uncertainty, and not knowing whether it is going to come, or when it is going to come,” said Allen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police say the man was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-critical injuries. EARLIER: Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night. Roanoke City Police confirm they were notified about shots being fired in...
WSET
Roanoke launches 'Recycle Right' pilot program, aims to stop recycling contamination
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke’s Solid Waste Division, Office of Sustainability, and Recycling Disposal Solutions (RDS) will pilot a program in the Belmont-Fallon neighborhood to increase recycling knowledge and decrease recycling contamination. The Recycle Right Pilot Program is a recycling contamination reduction effort modeled after...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says today’s homes burn faster than ever. That’s why they are trying to help everyone prepare in case of a fire. They are partnering with the “National Fire Protection Association” to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. During...
WSLS
VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 460 in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 460E in Giles County Wednesday morning. The crash involved a tractor trailer and occurred in the Pearisburg area near Thomas Drive, according to VDOT. As of 5 a.m., all east lanes as well...
WSLS
Heads up! Frost/freeze alerts have been posted for Sunday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend! We’re feeling some unseasonably chilly air as we get the day started. Many of you will wake up to temperatures in the 40s. It’s feeling cooler this morning due to a recent cold front. After the chilly...
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Brawl crowns robotics champion at Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - High School students across Virginia and Tennessee came together for an off-season contest on Saturday and put their moves on display. It was a day that ten high school robotics teams have been tirelessly preparing for. Roanoke College and Spartan Robotics co-hosted the Blue Ridge Brawl...
Coffee shop plans to vacate building in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A beloved coffee shop will no longer serve residents in Tazewell County. The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield plans to vacate the building by Tuesday, November 15, 2022.A letter posted on the shop’s website details what went wrong. According to the open letter, the coffee shop decided to leave due to […]
Comments / 4