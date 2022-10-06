ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

pcpatriot.com

Town of Pulaski moves to reduce speeds coming into town

The Town Council voted on September 6th to change the speed limit to 35 mph throughout the town. Staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed in the county on Rt 11 north and south and Rt 99 as they approach the town limits. VDOT agreed to a speed reduction and will be processing that change hopefully in the near future.
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 South

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting 5.5 miles worth of traffic on Interstate 81 South due to a tractor-trailer crash. The backup is located at mile marker 128.5 near North Fork Road, in Montgomery County. VDOT says the south right lane and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Motorcycle driver dies after Montgomery Co. crash along I-81S

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a 2007 Harley Davidson was ejected and died at the scene of a crash Friday evening along I-81S in Montgomery Co., one mile north of North Fork Road. According to State Police, Joseph Clyde Long, 66 of Allentown, PA, was driving the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is backed up for miles after a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near mile marker 139.3. As of 7:43 p.m., traffic backups were approximately six...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDBJ7.com

Cycling in our hometowns stimulates the local economy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns have become prime places for cycling. Mother nature’s beauty and our terrains attract many cyclists to our area. “And we try to pick some really pretty routes where you can see some of the leaves changing and the beauty of your surroundings,” said Virginia’s Blue Ridge Gran Fondo Co-Organizer Lisa Moyer.
DALEVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Woman found dead on Botetourt County road

FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.

CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police say the man was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-critical injuries. EARLIER: Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night. Roanoke City Police confirm they were notified about shots being fired in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 460 in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 460E in Giles County Wednesday morning. The crash involved a tractor trailer and occurred in the Pearisburg area near Thomas Drive, according to VDOT. As of 5 a.m., all east lanes as well...
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Brawl crowns robotics champion at Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - High School students across Virginia and Tennessee came together for an off-season contest on Saturday and put their moves on display. It was a day that ten high school robotics teams have been tirelessly preparing for. Roanoke College and Spartan Robotics co-hosted the Blue Ridge Brawl...
SALEM, VA
WVNS

Coffee shop plans to vacate building in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A beloved coffee shop will no longer serve residents in Tazewell County. The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield plans to vacate the building by Tuesday, November 15, 2022.A letter posted on the shop’s website details what went wrong. According to the open letter, the coffee shop decided to leave due to […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

