montanarightnow.com
Police warning of "fake" social media post circulating in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body...
Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases
Dozens of people have accused Mineral County officials of misconduct in trying criminal court cases and failing to adequately vet law enforcement officers. Now the county attorney is pledging to clean up the mess. In a recent court filing, attorneys for the complaining residents argue the Mineral County attorney failed to disclose exculpatory evidence, known […] The post Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Dogs returned to owner, police seek to identify individuals
MISSOULA, MT — Update: The Missoula Police Department announces that the dogs were located yesterday around 3 p.m. and returned to their owner. Two dogs were stolen from Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police are still investigating the incident and are looking to identify...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Assaults, Thefts, DUIs, and Drugs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 22 criminal complaints this week, which is three more than last week and higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, five of those cases involved interpersonal violence. “One of those was a violation of...
How to Get Around Downtown Missoula on Monday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Monday’s dedication of the Beartracks Bridge will cause some traffic detours and closures to accommodate the ceremony that officially begins at 12:30 p.m. and will end up at Caras Park for a Powwow at the pavilion from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. KGVO News...
Biden sends condolences to late Missoula mayor Engen's family
MISSOULA - President Joe Biden recently sent a letter to late Missoula mayor John Engen's family offering his sympathies. "Jill and I offer our heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved John," the letter read. "I know how painful it is to lose a loved one to cancer, and I am keeping you in my prayers during this difficult time."
Man sought after walking away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
Authorities are looking for 31-year-old Johnathan Linerud who walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Wednesday morning.
NBCMontana
Missoula's smoky air caused by prescribed burn
MISSOULA, MT — Smoke is in the air in northeast Missoula due to a prescribed burn in the Upper Rattlesnake area, according to the Missoula Fire Department. Missoula City Fire Battalion Chief Kip Knapstad said the prescribed burn is located in Woods Gulch and burning started today. The USDA...
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Beartracks Bridge dedication to close downtown Missoula roads
The official dedication of the Beartracks Bridge means there will be some changes for drivers making their way around downtown Missoula.
Chinook helicopter brings lesson to Missoula’s Sentinel High School
The rumbling of a large helicopter filled the skies over Missoula on Friday morning received a lot of attention — and that was the point.
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
Get a Pumpkin and Help Missoula’s Hungry Population at the Same Time
Pumpkins are the most popular product in October, adorning our porches and preparing to be pies. Or, a better idea is to buy your pumpkin this year while helping the hungry in Missoula at the same time. For the 7th year, Missoula's Poverello Center is working with local businesses for...
400 Miles on a Paddleboard? Missoula Man Floats Yellowstone River
Stand-up paddleboards or SUPS have been all the rage over the past few summers. It seems every year, you witness more and more people navigating area waters on these surfboard/kayak hybrids. According to Wikipedia. Standup paddleboarding (SUP), the act of propelling oneself on a floating platform with the help of...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter Seeks Approval From Council
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There will be a community meeting to discuss the opening of the Emergency Winter Shelter, also known as the Johnson Street Shelter on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the shelter in Franklin Park. KGVO News spoke to Emily Armstrong, Houseless Program Manager with the...
Missoula Parents Warned to Check for Bears at Bus Stops
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Increasing bear sightings in Missoula residential neighborhoods has caused Missoula County Public Schools officials to ask parents to accompany their children to and from bus stops. KGVO spoke to MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christensen on Tuesday morning for details. “Probably everyone in Missoula by now...
rmef.org
Application Period Open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
Below is a news release from the Montana Master Hunter Program, an innovative approach to develop a network of highly skilled, ethical, safe hunters, and supported by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022, for the 2023...
Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
bozemanmagazine.com
Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
