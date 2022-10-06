Sony Pictures Entertainment Unveils Its First LED Virtual Production Stage (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) today announced the establishment of its first LED virtual production stage, located at Sony Innovation Studios in Culver City.

With LED virtual production transforming the way film and television are made, the new stage is the world’s largest using Sony’s high brightness and wide color gamut Crystal LED display panels.

The panels were created in collaboration with top engineers at SPE for use in virtual production.

The establishment of this LED stage allows Sony Innovation Studios (SIS) to expand its virtual production workflow across various entertainment platforms and seamlessly merge the real and virtual worlds with its Atom View technology and proprietary stage-integration software.

First conceived in 2018, the team is hoping to push the boundaries of entertainment technology further than ever before.

Masaki Nakayama, Senior Vice President and Head of Sony Innovation Studios said, “Our new LED stage is a milestone to further enhance our technology. The combination of photo-realistic visuals and intuitive virtual production workflows enables creators to focus on telling impactful stories in radically new ways.”

Says Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, “Virtual production is revolutionizing the way we create film and TV. By harnessing virtual production technology within SPE, we are giving content creators essential tools to more fully realize their vision.”

Kenichiro Yoshida, president and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, added, “Sony is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. Virtual production is one of the key areas where we can provide new value and support creators to unleash their creativity through the power of technology.”