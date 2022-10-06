ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Federal agents think they have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax and gun-buy crimes, report says

By Dan Mangan, @_DanMangan
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 84

Sean Coorough
3d ago

this is a way for the criminal FBI and Department of Justice to hide the fact that Hunter Biden did criminal activity at the White House when his hypocrite criminal teleprompting cue card reading father was vice president. Hunter Biden is a criminal that tried to make an illegal 1.5 billion dollar transaction with China and he needs to go to jail for at least 20 years for treason against the United States. his father needs to be impeached and brought up on accessory charges because he was part of the deal too. the hypocrite criminal Joe Biden was supposed to get 10% of the money his son was going to get from China. impeach that hypocrite Criminal and prosecute him for treason like he's supposed to be.

Reply(8)
25
Jose Gonzalez
3d ago

nobody is above the law..nodody even though a president or son of the president...we are equal

Reply(2)
18
Richard G Uraco
3d ago

it's all part of the plan slap hunter on the wrist with the weakest of charges instead of the 1.5 billion bribe from china which 10% goes to the big guy biden.All this is setting up the stage to force biden to step down because his son was arrested.They people are so predictable what a joke

Reply(2)
11
Related
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
State
Washington State
The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Agents#Politics Federal#The Washington Post#Cnbc Politics Read#Nbc News#Grand Jury#The Department Of Ju
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden

"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy