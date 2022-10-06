Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says Elon Musk Has Left 'Rats And Rodents' At Twitter 'Running For Cover'
This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," in a tweet on Monday, said "the rats and rodents running Twitter are running for cover" due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "Elon Musk has taken his BILLIONS and bought over 9%...
Elon Musk asked Twitter to use 'Trump' as a search term to help calculate the number of fake accounts, report says
Elon Musk asked Twitter to include the word "Trump" in its analysis of fake accounts, per Bloomberg. Musk's lawyers said in emails that Trump's name was often associated with spam and bots accounts. Twitter's lawyers said they were "unpersuaded" by a request that would return too many results. Elon Musk...
Elon Musk’s private texts from ex-wife Talulah Riley revealed after Westworld actress called on CEO to ‘delete’ Twitter
ELON Musk's actress ex-wife reportedly sent texts to the billionaire encouraging him to continue his Twitter takeover, new legal documents have revealed. Newly surfaced texts reveal that actress Talulah Riley, 37, weighed in on the $44billion legal battle where she motivated Musk to take down Twitter and combat "woke-ism." "Can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Gizmodo
Mystery Person in Elon Musk Texts Who Encouraged Billionaire to Destroy Twitter Is Ex-Wife: Report
The mystery person known only as ‘TJ’ in court documents made public last week during Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk has been revealed as the billionaire’s ex-wife Talulah Riley, according to a new report from Bloomberg News. Riley, a British actress who had small roles in...
abovethelaw.com
Elon Musk Willing To Pay Full Price For Twitter Again After Someone Must Have Explained Delaware Law To Him
Elon Musk just announced that he seems willing to purchase Twitter again at the original price of $54.20/share. Unless he’s addicted to living dangerously — which is a possibility! — let’s assume this is a serious offer and not a bid to jerk around the market just to stall his deposition and looming trial. Because… that tactic would not end well for him.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk welcomes Kanye West 'back to Twitter' after Instagram places a restriction on the rapper's account for violations
Elon Musk welcomed Kanye West "back to Twitter" Saturday after Instagram placed a restriction on his account. West posted a photo throwing shade at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, with whom Musk often clashes. Meta told Insider that West violated Instagram's policies, but declined to specify which one. Tesla CEO Elon...
An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out
A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
'I Have Something Much Sexier': Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Is Auctioning Photos and Mementos From Their Time in College in the '90s
If you're willing to fork over hundreds or even thousands of dollars, you could get a signed birthday card or emerald necklace reportedly gifted from the richest man in the world.
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's what Elon Musk will likely do with Twitter if he buys it
Musk says he'd loosen rules against spreading misinformation, allow former President Donald Trump back on Twitter, shake up the company's business model and find new revenue sources.
Manspreading On An Airplane Is Grossly Unacceptable
Keep your feet to yourself on an airplane. There is no instance when “manspreading” is allowed except when the seat next to you is open. A user posted the following picture on Reddit of her recent Southwest Airlines flight. Her seatmate can be seen “manspreading,” which according to the Oxford Dictionary is “the practice whereby a man adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat.”
Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’
Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GMA fans ‘disgusted’ with show after their ‘shameful’ coverage of 9/11 & threaten to ‘boycott’ morning program
GOOD Morning America has left many fans fuming after they began their Sunday show with extended coverage of the funeral preparations for Queen Elizabeth II. That, however, bumped any coverage of the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks further back in the show. Many viewers felt the decision to...
Kanye West Tweet Taken Down for Violating Twitter Rules
The rapper tweeted that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." Twitter took down one of Kanye “Ye” West’s tweets for violating its rules, the same day Meta confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that his Instagram account has been restricted for violating the platform’s policies.
The banks that lined up $12.5 billion in financing for Elon Musk's Twitter deal reportedly facing steep losses as appetite for riskier debt sours
Elon Musk's revival of the $44 billion buyout of Twitter comes as demand for risky debt is sinking. That means major banks financing the deal could face big losses, Reuters reported. Rising interest rates and recession fears are making investors worried about taking on debt loads. Elon Musk's turnaround on...
Elon Musk's vacation buddy, famed Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, has reportedly tried to arrange a potential settlement ahead of the Tesla CEO's Twitter trial
Ari Emanuel has recently pushed for a settlement between Elon Musk and Twitter, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether either side is open to settling the case before it goes to trial in October. Spokespeople for Twitter and Musk did not respond to a request for comment ahead of publication. Elon...
Comments / 0