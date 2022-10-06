ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nia Long Shares Note About Mental Health Following Ime Udoka Scandal

By Team CASSIUS
 3 days ago

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

I t’s been a long couple of weeks for everyone involved in the Ime Udoka controversy.

But perhaps no one has had a more challenging time than Udoka’s significant other, Nia Long . Long recently took to social media to share some poignant words on keeping your mind right when it comes to explaining things to others.

“A tip for mental health,” she writes. “Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing.”

The short note spoke for itself, and save for a heart emoji, Long didn’t add a caption. Nevertheless, the replies are flooded with positive vibes from celebrities like Meagan Good, Viola Davis, Busta Rhymes, and Tina Knowles.

Long hasn’t spoken up much since the scandal arose but did release a statement last month, saying that her biggest concern right now is taking care of her kids, which includes her 10-year-old son, Kez, who she shares with Udoka.

“I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events,” she said at the time. “Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Last month, it was unearthed that Udoka had engaged in a consensual relationship with another staff member of the Boston Celtics . While many saw it as a simple moral dilemma because he’s engaged to Long, details leaked that the female staffer began getting unwanted advances from Udoka.

He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023, and has since apologized for his actions– which still haven’t fully been revealed to the public.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka told ESPN’s Malika Andrews . “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

Evalen Buckson
15h ago

And she's right... they don't owe the public an explanation, but it goes to show how even n especially the celebrities is constantly exposed to the media. These peoples privacy is always on display IT'S WRONG

