ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Land deal conserves 400 acres near Clay County's Camp Blanding to buffer base from growth

By Steve Patterson, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goTRg_0iOtygNS00

A conservation nonprofit in Jacksonville has bought 400 acres of Clay County woodlands using government money budgeted to buffer military bases like Camp Blanding from development.

The land near Florida 16’s juncture with Florida 21 abuts the site of a county-planned youth sports complex .

The $3.4 million purchase was celebrated by the North Florida Land Trust as a step to help preserve the area’s natural ecosystems.

“Acquiring this property is a big win for our team and for conservation in general,” the land trust’s interim president, Allison DeFoor , said in an announcement about the deal it had negotiated since 2018 with Jacksonville-based owner 1621 Venture II LLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHm2L_0iOtygNS00

“We were able to save at least this 400 acres from being developed which would have destroyed some important habitats for many plant and animal species,” DeFoor said of the deal with the developer, which still owns more than 4,000 acres in the area near the south fork of Black Creek.

The conservation land, used previously for commercial pine cultivation, is inside the Ocala to Osceola (O2O) Wildlife Corridor , a 1.6-milllion acre network of private and public land conservationists are working to protect as a route for wildlife like black bears to live and migrate in safely.

The land also includes habitat for the Florida pitcher plant, almost all species of which are considered threatened or endangered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8WH2_0iOtygNS00

Situated near the Camp Blanding Wildlife Management Area, the site is close enough to the Florida National Guard’s sprawling base that development there was considered potentially harmful to the base’s operations.

For the sake of buffering Camp Blanding, the state-created Florida Defense Support Task Force contributed cash for the land deal through the Clay County Development Authority, with other funding coming through a U.S. Defense Department program .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Land deal conserves 400 acres near Clay County's Camp Blanding to buffer base from growth

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Clay County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Clay County, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Clay County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
fernandinaobserver.com

Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign

Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Public Land#Acre#North Florida#Venture Ii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

New Habitat Build to Honor Benefactor David Berkman

The public is invited to join Nassau Habitat and the family to honor the late David Berkman. October has been proclaimed by the city and county commissioners as Nassau Habitat for Humanity month. To kick off this month of celebration, Nassau Habitat will dedicate its new build, Berkman Place, on...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
floridasportsman.com

Checked the Palatka area..................

Two recons of the Palatka City Dock over the last 3 days are not encouraging. The most discouraging was yesterday afternoon when there were ZERO people there. I'd note.......folks there will often keep casting for 1 or 2 shrimp at a time so if there is nobody there it speaks a good bit.
PALATKA, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of ants

The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery. Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.
ORANGE PARK, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy