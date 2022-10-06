Land deal conserves 400 acres near Clay County's Camp Blanding to buffer base from growth

A conservation nonprofit in Jacksonville has bought 400 acres of Clay County woodlands using government money budgeted to buffer military bases like Camp Blanding from development.

The land near Florida 16’s juncture with Florida 21 abuts the site of a county-planned youth sports complex .

The $3.4 million purchase was celebrated by the North Florida Land Trust as a step to help preserve the area’s natural ecosystems.

“Acquiring this property is a big win for our team and for conservation in general,” the land trust’s interim president, Allison DeFoor , said in an announcement about the deal it had negotiated since 2018 with Jacksonville-based owner 1621 Venture II LLC.

“We were able to save at least this 400 acres from being developed which would have destroyed some important habitats for many plant and animal species,” DeFoor said of the deal with the developer, which still owns more than 4,000 acres in the area near the south fork of Black Creek.

The conservation land, used previously for commercial pine cultivation, is inside the Ocala to Osceola (O2O) Wildlife Corridor , a 1.6-milllion acre network of private and public land conservationists are working to protect as a route for wildlife like black bears to live and migrate in safely.

The land also includes habitat for the Florida pitcher plant, almost all species of which are considered threatened or endangered.

Situated near the Camp Blanding Wildlife Management Area, the site is close enough to the Florida National Guard’s sprawling base that development there was considered potentially harmful to the base’s operations.

For the sake of buffering Camp Blanding, the state-created Florida Defense Support Task Force contributed cash for the land deal through the Clay County Development Authority, with other funding coming through a U.S. Defense Department program .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Land deal conserves 400 acres near Clay County's Camp Blanding to buffer base from growth