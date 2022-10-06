Read full article on original website
‘Breathless’ Teacher, 59, Was Given Antibiotics For Her Chest Pain and Cough And Sent Home: It Turned Out To Be An Aggressive Cancer
A former teacher Jacqueline Bodman, 59, went to her doctor after experiencing a cough and chest discomfort. She was prescribed antibiotics and sent home. Due to worsening symptoms, Jacqueline then went to the emergency room on April 18. Then she finally received her tragic diagnosis: it was mesothelioma, one of the most rapidly-progressing types of cancers, caused by asbestos exposure.
Lymphedema Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Lymphedema involves painful swelling that affects the arms and legs, and other parts of the body. Read on for causes, symptoms, and how to get treated.
The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers
Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms
John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds
Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
Scientists Are Warning That Gas Stoves May Be Linked To Childhood Asthma And Adult Cancer
When it comes to cooking in the home, you really can’t do it without an oven. That being said, you do have choices and the primary choice is either to have an electric range or a gas stove. Did you realize that almost 40 million households in the United...
Researchers have finally discovered a potential treatment option to cure cancers within days
In a recent study, researchers discovered a unique cancer treatment option that has completely wiped out advanced-stage cancers of the ovary and colorectal in less than a week. Though the research has been tried and successful only in animal samples, scientists aim to hold human clinical trials of the same experiment in less than a week.
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
Woman, 76, Had ‘Seemingly Benign’ Shoulder Pain That Spread To Her Arm And She Failed To Get It Checked: It Turned Out To Be Lung Cancer
A recently published case report illustrates the scary reality that lung cancer can widely spread before a patient starts feeling any symptoms. Diagnosis and treatment of the lung cancer can be tricky since symptoms often don’t appear until the cancer has spread. Lung cancer, the second most common type...
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
So you haven't caught COVID yet. Does that mean you're a superdodger?
Back in the early 1990s, Nathaniel Landau was a young virologist just starting his career in HIV research. But he and his colleagues were already on the verge of a landmark breakthrough. Several labs around the world were hot on his team's tail. "We were sleeping in the lab, just...
Mom, 61, Having ‘Constant Bowel Movements’ Is Grateful She Went To The Doctor About Her Frequent Trips To The Bathroom: It Was Colon Cancer
Christine Amyes, 61, noticed changes in her bowel movements late last year, and when her bathroom trips became even more frequent, she thankfully went and got checked. It was bowel cancer (also known as colon cancer). Like many other bowel cancer survivors in the United Kingdom, Christine was made aware...
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
