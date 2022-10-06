ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

survivornet.com

‘Breathless’ Teacher, 59, Was Given Antibiotics For Her Chest Pain and Cough And Sent Home: It Turned Out To Be An Aggressive Cancer

A former teacher Jacqueline Bodman, 59, went to her doctor after experiencing a cough and chest discomfort. She was prescribed antibiotics and sent home. Due to worsening symptoms, Jacqueline then went to the emergency room on April 18. Then she finally received her tragic diagnosis: it was mesothelioma, one of the most rapidly-progressing types of cancers, caused by asbestos exposure.
msn.com

The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers

Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
survivornet.com

Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms

John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
survivornet.com

Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
