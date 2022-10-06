Read full article on original website
Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime.
CNET
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
NOLA.com
Here's why John Bel Edwards says he can't follow Biden on marijuana pardons
President Joe Biden’s plan to ease federal penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana drew a flurry of responses this week from the nation's governors, whom Biden urged to waive state-level convictions on the same crimes. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards commended Biden’s action, but said he could not make the same move himself.
Vox
The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement
In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
BLOWING SMOKE: Kellyanne Conway and Mark Penn on Biden's weed pardon being 'timed for the election'
Kellyanne Conway and Mark Penn think that President Biden's pardon on all weed offenses is an attempt to help Democrats in the midterm elections.
After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead
Black leaders were reacting to Biden pardoning federal marijuana convictions by urging Congress and governors to do the same on the state level. The post After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead appeared first on NewsOne.
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
Missouri governor will not grant mass pardons for marijuana offenses after Biden request
Missouri's governor will not grant a blanket pardon to those convicted on minor marijuana offenses after President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions and urged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Biden's declaration Thursday "does not implicate state law in...
Biden calls on governors to pardon simple marijuana charges, but Gov. Kemp has no power to pardon
President Joe Biden issued an announcement Thursday that pardoned all citizens with simple marijuana possession charges and called on the nation's governors to do the same for state-level charges, but not all — including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — have the power to do so. "Simple marijuana" possession...
Biden pardons all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization
President Joe Biden is taking his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and beginning the process of potentially loosening federal classification of the drug.
Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action
By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden's executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to find housing, get a job...
AOL Corp
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that he would pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana could help more than 6,500 people obtain employment or other opportunities, but it’ll do little for most people incarcerated for marijuana. Biden also pushed for more governors to follow suit for state...
President Biden's marijuana pardons have little to no impact on the Tri-State
CINCINNATI — President Joe Biden is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana, but that may not mean much here in the Tri-State. In an announcement Thursday, Biden said, "no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana." While no one is currently...
KIMT
What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota
President Biden announced today that he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and is calling on state governors to do the same for those with a state conviction. He also said he is asking the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to initiate a formal review of marijuana’s Schedule I status under federal law, which is the strictest category of drug control.
Drug Policy Alliance Responds To Biden's Pardoning All Fed Cannabis Offenses & Review Of Marijuana Scheduling
The Drug Policy Alliance issued the following statement regarding President Biden's announcement Thursday that he will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession:. "We are thrilled to see President Biden holding true to his commitment to pardon every person with simple marijuana charges at the federal level, including...
Gov. Greg Abbott responds to Biden's pardon on marijuana possession
Let's just say he doesn't like it.
Biden pardons marijuana offenses, calls for review of federal law
The president will also be urging governors to do the same for cases regarding state offenses of civil possession of marijuana.
Daily Beast
Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession
Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
Freethink
Biden pardons federal cannabis possession cases, urges states to do the same
The White House has announced a pardon for those federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana — and the president is urging governors to do the same at the state level, which would have a far greater impact. While a notable first step towards fulfilling campaign promises of cannabis...
Advocates react to federal pardons for simple marijuana possession convictions
President Biden announced his intentions to pardon thousands of Americans with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession.
