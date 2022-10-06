ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine Connecticut Teens Featured in Pantochino's Halloween Musical

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional theatre for family audiences in Milford, will open its season Friday at the MAC, Milford Arts Council, with the new musical "School Spirits." The family-friendly show features nine teenage actors from Connecticut. “Schools Spirits," by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg, is set at the...
MILFORD, CT
Wilton Letter: Toni Boucher for the State Senate in the 26th District

Toni Boucher has been an advocate, a friend, and a mentor, and I’m excited to support her in the race for the CT State Senate. While maintaining a career and raising 3 kids, Toni first entered politics due to her conviction in education. Toni’s first public role was on Wilton’s Board of Education, where she eventually became Chairman. Toni was even appointed by a governor to serve on the State Board of Education.
CONNECTICUT STATE

