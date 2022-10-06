ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A personal reckoning, and the truth comes out of the closet

I crouched onto the damp grass and picked at the weeds sprouting around my dad’s headstone. I struggled for the words — and the courage — to tell him what I couldn’t in his living years. I had flown thousands of miles to Sacramento to visit my dead father and reveal the secret I have held close for most of my 57 years.
