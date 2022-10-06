THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO