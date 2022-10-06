Read full article on original website
T-shirts and sweatshirts available to order in memory of Capt. Collin Birnie
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Police Department is selling T-shirts and sweatshirts in memory of Captain Collin Birnie, who passed away on February 4, 2022. All proceeds will go to the Flint Police Benefit Association, of which Captain Birnie was a board member. The T-shirts and sweatshirts can be purchased...
Precautionary boil water notice for parts of Flint and Mundy Twp
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office (GCDC) announced that a water main break occurred Friday near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection in Flint Township, causing parts of Flint and Mundy Township under a precautionary boil water notice. The water main break occurred on...
Volunteers of America Thrift Store now open and accepting donations in Saginaw
THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.
National Faith & Blue Weekend held in Flint
FLINT, Mich.— It is National Faith and Blue weekend and Michigan State Police Flint Post joined with Galilean Baptist church in Flint for a community gathering. This is all part of a national event where law enforcement come together with faith-based groups to reinforce connections between law enforcement and the community.
Saginaw children's zoo held 25th annual 'zoo boo' event
SAGINAW, Mich.— Saginaw Children's Zoo hosted the 25th annual "Zoo Boo" event Saturday. On October 8, the event had a variety of Halloween-themed activities for children to learn and play. The event featured:. Dr. Slime Chemistry. Unique amphitheater experiences. Candy bags. Games. Photo-ops Animal interactions. Educational bat web maze.
MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres
A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour’s Ally Tournament.
Tuscola County pumpkin festival parade takes over main street in Caro
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. —The Tuscola County Pumpkin Festival's grand parade took over Main St in Caro Sunday. Residents lined the streets and kids scrambled for candy tossed from floats. October 9 was the final day of the festival and included many local food vendors and activities such as "strut...
Northwood University hosts 59th international auto show
MIDLAND, Mich.— Northwood University is hosting its 59th annual international auto show this weekend. The university said it is the largest outdoor new car show in North America. The student-lead event offers a hands-on experience for those involved to display more than 500 vehicles from 65 manufacturers. Claire Lyons...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Mulligan’s signature sandwich and sizzler steak
BAY CITY, MI — The signature Mulligan’s sandwich and sizzler steak are two of the most popular dishes at Mulligan’s Pub in downtown Bay City. Restaurant owner Rick Revette said the sizzler steak is always a good choice, and customers love the Mulligan’s sandwich, too. “It’s...
Gov. Whitmer hosted 'grillin' with Gretchen' event in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a campaign stop in Flint Sunday to host the "Grillin' with Gretchen" event. Governor Whitmer's goal of the event is to hear from the people of Flint. "We're making real progress and the incredible investment we've made in education is they way...
WSGW newsman Dave Maurer resigns after 43 years at mid-Michigan station
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Longtime WSGW-790 AM radio journalist Dave Maurer during a Friday, Oct. 7, broadcast announced he would step away from the company where he first began working 43 years ago. Mauer and WSGW station administrators did not immediately return messages from The Saginaw News/MLive Friday seeking...
Flint's 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's held Saturday
FLINT, Mich. — The Alzheimer's Association held the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Flint this Saturday morning. Those who participated in the walk, received a Promise Garden flower to represent their connection to the disease:. Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer's or another dementia. Purple is for those...
Northridge Academy installs new 'Kaboom!' playground
FLINT, Mich. — Northridge Academy is getting a brand new playground. On Saturday, community members, staff and parents were out building the playground. Evelyn Hamlett, the Northridge Academy School leader, said the project was long awaited. "We won a playground in 2019, and because of COVID, we were not...
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
Water main break closes Flint Township road
FLINT, Mich - The Westbound lane of Maple Road near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection is closed due to a water main break. The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office tells Mid-Michigan NOW a water main break was discovered earlier Friday in the vicinity of the Maple and Van Slyke intersection.
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
Sebewaing Police Department welcomes new officer
Meet Sebewaing’s newest police officer, Garrett Temple. Temple, originally from the Chicago area, knew at a young age that law enforcement was something he wanted to pursue later in life. “I always wanted to be a cop growing up,” Temple said. “Once I got into the Saginaw Township Police...
Two churches honored for their efforts in helping those impacted by Hogarth Ave explosion
FLINT, Mich. — It has almost been a year since the deadly home explosion on Hogarth Ave in Flint. In the aftermath of the explosion, organizations stepped in to help. Two of those faith based organizations who helped people impacted were two Flint churches. For reference: 2 dead after...
Shooting investigation in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC 12 has learned Saginaw City police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in the 100 block of South Charles. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Stay with ABC 12 news for updates on this developing story.
One person shot, another in custody following incident in Saginaw
Saginaw, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is in custody and another in the hospital following a shooting in Saginaw Saturday night. Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street around 10:20 p.m. October 8th. According to MSP, a 23-year-old Saginaw man was assaulted then shot. He sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. A 32-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was taken into custody and is lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.
