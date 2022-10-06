Read full article on original website
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
hamlethub.com
Nine Connecticut Teens Featured in Pantochino's Halloween Musical
Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional theatre for family audiences in Milford, will open its season Friday at the MAC, Milford Arts Council, with the new musical "School Spirits." The family-friendly show features nine teenage actors from Connecticut. “Schools Spirits," by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg, is set at the...
hamlethub.com
Feel-good Sunday in Ridgefield: friends gather at The Playhouse to celebrate Alex Fischetti
On this beautiful fall afternoon, community members gathered at The Ridgefield Playhouse to celebrate Alex Fischetti for his decade of dedicated work as an usher at The Ridgefield Playhouse. In attendance was Connecticut State Senator Julie Kushner who surprised Alex with a Proclamation for not only his ten-year anniversary as...
hamlethub.com
Walk/Run for Abilis Announces Event Ambassador is Darien Resident Sophia Moubayed
Walk/Run for Abilis is an annual fall tradition, with this year’s walk on Sunday, October 16th, being the nonprofit organization’s 17th annual Walk/Run. Part of that tradition is naming a Walk/Run ambassador! This year’s Walk/Run for Abilis Ambassador is Sophia Moubayed, a 24 year-old resident of Darien, Connecticut, and Abilis program participant.
hamlethub.com
Winter Skating and Hockey Programs Begin November 4 at Winter Garden
Winter Garden Ice Arena – Winter Programs Start November 4. Skating program for children ages 3-6; Saturday classes offered at 10:40am and the fee is $279. Skating program for ages 5-adult on Saturdays at 9:20am; the fee is $299. NY Rangers Hockey Learn to Play - begins 11/12. Saturday...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield County Bank pledges to match Ruden Report team donations for Walk to End Alzheimer’
Fairfield County Bank will be matching up to $100 of each donation made on behalf of the Ruden Report Team for the Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, for a total of $5,000. The Fairfield County Walk to End Alzheimer’s® will be held on Saturday, October 9 at...
hamlethub.com
Connecticut Teacher of the Year 2023 - Carolyn Kielma of Bristol Eastern High School.
Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker have announced that Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School in Bristol, has been selected as Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, the state’s highest recognition honoring extraordinary teachers. Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker this...
hamlethub.com
Jump aboard Danbury Railway Museum's Pumpkin Patch Train!
All aboard "The Husking Bee" for the 2022 Pumpkin Patch Trains!. Our well-loved annual fall fundraiser is back, perfect for families with young kids. The short 20-minute round trip stops at our very own patch, where kids get to pick out their very own pumpkin and everyone gets to try some local apple cider and cookies. There are numerous photo ops and even a vintage tractor!
hamlethub.com
Westport's We Do Walkways Program, Students Help Seniors with Outdoor Chores
The Westport Department of Human Services is offering to seniors a list of middle and high school students willing to help with outdoor chores. There is a suggested fee of $12.00 per hour for work done. Students interested in helping a senior in need and earning extra money may contact...
hamlethub.com
Redding Home for Sale: 48 Old Stagecoach Road, Expanded Country Cape
Amazing value! Picture perfect expanded country cape on 2.09 level acres with inground heated gunite pool, expansive deck, and three season porch in top Redding Center location. Pride of ownership abounds in this immaculate home with gleaming hardwood floors and abundant natural light. The dramatic beamed/vaulted family room offers a brick fireplace, skylights, ceiling fan, French doors to the deck, and is wide open to the sunny breakfast area. The newly remodeled kitchen features bright white cabinetry with contrasting dark granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a designer subway tile backsplash.
hamlethub.com
Flanders Nature Center Provides Unique Educational Experiences for Area Youngsters
Local nonprofit Flanders Nature Center & Land Trust recently celebrated its largest Summer Camp and Academy season with record enrollment. Flanders was pleased to provide the highest amount of camp scholarships or “camperships” to date with 40 children able to attend camps and Academies at no cost. Due...
hamlethub.com
Bethel High School Theater Booster Hold Dinner's Ready Fundraiser!
Bethel High School Theater Booster's fundraiser "Dinner's Ready" is back!. Enjoy the night off from cooking and let Loree's Fine Foods prepare a delicious meal for your family!. Preorder HERE and dinner will be ready for pick up at Bethel High School during parent-teacher conference week October 26-27, from 4:30-6:30...
hamlethub.com
Support Chappaqua Merchants, Donate Candy for Trick-or-Treating!
Our merchants are always so incredibly generous when it comes to donating merchandise for fundraisers, sponsoring sport teams and so much more. Trick or treating in downtown is a wonderful community tradition but the cost of the candy for the merchants can average around $500!. So many people have asked...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Public Schools mourn passing of high school student Nia Simpson
Ridgefield Public School superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva shared some sad news, informing the school community that Ridgefield High School junior Nia Simpson had passed away. Da Silva said, "RPS lost an RHS junior to a brief, devastating illness. Nia Simpson was a beloved part of our community— friend, three-season athlete, and student government member.
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury Announces Director of Senior Services Position
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Director of Senior Services. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
hamlethub.com
Milford Police Host Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29
On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Milford Police Department and the Milford Prevention Council in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be collecting unused/unwanted prescription drugs from the public as part of a nationwide initiative to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
