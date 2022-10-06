All aboard "The Husking Bee" for the 2022 Pumpkin Patch Trains!. Our well-loved annual fall fundraiser is back, perfect for families with young kids. The short 20-minute round trip stops at our very own patch, where kids get to pick out their very own pumpkin and everyone gets to try some local apple cider and cookies. There are numerous photo ops and even a vintage tractor!

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO