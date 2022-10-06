ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber’s remaining ‘Justice’ world tour dates postponed until at least 2023 amid illness

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Pop icon Justin Bieber will not take to the stage again until at least 2023.

The management team for Bieber’s “Justice” world tour took to social media Thursday to confirm the postponement of all scheduled tour dates through March 25, 2023.

“Fans with tickets to all postponed world tour dates should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available,” the “Justice” team wrote on Twitter, adding, “Check accordingly with your venue/point of purchase as some are allowing refunds to be requested.”

According to TMZ, which first reported the postponements, the tour kicked off in February and had upcoming dates scheduled in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands.

“The postponed dates include all and EVERY show date up to and including March 25, 2023. Check your emails accordingly as some venues are allowing refunds at this time,” the tour’s management team tweeted.

Thursday’s confirmation comes one month to the day after Bieber explained in a social media post for fans that his battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome is ongoing and interfering with his ability to perform.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better,” he wrote on Sept. 6.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, also known as herpes zoster oticus, occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve close to the ear. It is the same virus that can cause chickenpox and can occur in people who previously were infected with chickenpox, according to The Washington Post.

Bieber previously halted his “Justice” tour to rest, forcing the cancellation of the final leg of the North American dates.

