Chicago, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter

The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7

ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Herbig reacts to Wisconsin's first game without Paul Chryst

There has been a lot of emotional fallout from the firing of Paul Chryst as the head coach of Wisconsin, but one of the biggest reactions now is Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig. After the 42-7 road win over the Northwestern Wildcats, Herbig opened up about the departure in his...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

TreVeyon Henderson shows major respect following injury to Michigan State's Jaden Mangham

Michigan State freshman DB Jaden Mangham was carted off the field on Saturday after colliding with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. The entire MSU team gathered around Mangham on the field, and OSU head coach Ryan Day joined the crowd. Before Mangham was carted off the field, Henderson made his way over, and in a fantastic show of sportsmanship, embraced the injured player. As he was being driven off the field, Mangham gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Bret Bielema updates Tommy DeVito, Isaiah Williams' status moving forward

Illinois won a defensive slugfest at home against Iowa 9-6, but it cost the Fighting Illini some key injuries. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema believes that the injuries to senior quarterback Tommy Devito, sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Williams, sophomore defensive back Tahveon Nicholson and senior linebacker Isaac Darkangelo were not heavy or season-ending.
saturdaytradition.com

RJ Young unveils updated top 25 following Week 6, tabs new No. 1

RJ Young has a new No. 1. The Ohio State Buckeyes has taken the No. 1 spot in Young’s latest top 25 rankings, which he releases every Sunday morning following the Saturday college football slate. In total, 4 B1G teams cracked Young’s top 25: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reveals his updated top 4 after Week 6

Kirk Herbstreit is back with his updated top 4 and next 2 after another exciting week of college football. The analyst has 2 B1G teams in his top 4 as usual, placing Ohio State at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 4. The Buckeyes and Wolverines both took care of...
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: After escaping Indiana, the Wolverines will have to be better in the weeks ahead

Following an interception by Rod Moore late in the second quarter, Michigan had a chance to capture some momentum and shake Indiana off its tail Saturday in Bloomington. However, the No. 4-ranked Wolverines couldn’t turn the turnover into points, having their subsequent 26-yard field goal attempt blocked, and they remained deadlocked 10-10 going into halftime during the Hoosiers’ homecoming game.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Insane stat puts Iowa's offensive woes into perspective

The Iowa Hawkeyes are a proud defensive team, but that same could not be said on the offensive side of the ball. CBS Sports’ Emily Proud confirmed that 119 FBS wide receivers caught more reception touchdowns than the entire offense of the Hawkeyes through the first 6 games of the season.
IOWA CITY, IA

