NFL referee Jerome Boger explains questionable roughing the passer call for hit on Tom Brady
NFL referee Jerome Boger was involved in a bit of controversy on Sunday. Late in the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Tom Brady was sacked on a critical 3rd-down play. That sack stopped a Tampa Bay drive and was going to get the Falcons...
Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter
The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
Nebraska in a bowl game? ESPN's FPI updates Huskers' bowl chances following back-to-back wins
Through the end of September, Nebraska was sporting a 1-3 record and looking at a lost season. Now — after two weeks of play in October — the Huskers are back to .500 and are 2-1 overall under Mickey Joseph. Of course, those two October wins came against...
Tom Brady offers brief insight into controversial roughing the passer call in key moment of win for Tampa Bay
Tom Brady had a short answer when he was asked about a roughing the passer penalty that went his team’s way against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons DE Grady Jarrett was called for the penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Falcons 21-15 on Sunday. Brady finished the game with...
Illinois snuffs out Iowa's wild lateral-filled attempt on final play of the game
Illinois weathered the storm – aided by a review-overturned scoop-and-score touchdown by Iowa – and had the Hawkeyes backed up for the final play of the game. Needing to go about 70 yards on the final play, Iowa dialed up a last-ditch attempt with a number of laterals.
Paul Finebaum lists new No. 1, ranks top 4 CFB teams following Week 6
Paul Finebaum has a new No. 1. The CFB analyst known for his SEC ties placed Ohio State at the top of his rankings on Sunday morning’s weekly appearance on SportsCenter. He spoke about each of his picks in detail. The Buckeyes just continue to roll while the rest...
Wisconsin QB announces plans to enter transfer portal following Paul Chryst's firing
Wisconsin lost a player to the transfer portal on Sunday. The Badgers lost QB Deacon Hill as he entered his name into the portal. Hill committed to Wisconsin from the 2021 class and was a former 3-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. Hill announced his decision from his Twitter account.
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
Scott Frost getting hammered on social media following Nebraska's one-point win
Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska was known for many things, including losing a lot of one-score games. On Friday night, Nebraska got a one-point victory against Rutgers which is something that has not happened in quite some time. Nebraska fans immediately began dragging Frost on social media for how...
Chase Brown still on top: Junior Illini RB leads nation in rushing yards through Week 6
Illinois junior running back Chase Brown is still on top of college football’s rushing leaders after a tremendous Week 6. Through the first 6 games of the season, Brown has rushed for 879 yards and 4 touchdowns on 151 carries. Brown has 49 more yards than Pittsburgh running back...
Should Ohio State be No. 1? Fans react to Buckeyes' No. 2 ranking
The latest AP Poll has been released after the impact of Week 6 of the 2022 season. One of the most surprising moves is Ohio State moving ahead of Alabama, who fell from No. 1 to No 3, but not above Georgia at No. 1. Of the top 5 teams...
Nick Herbig reacts to Wisconsin's first game without Paul Chryst
There has been a lot of emotional fallout from the firing of Paul Chryst as the head coach of Wisconsin, but one of the biggest reactions now is Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig. After the 42-7 road win over the Northwestern Wildcats, Herbig opened up about the departure in his...
TreVeyon Henderson shows major respect following injury to Michigan State's Jaden Mangham
Michigan State freshman DB Jaden Mangham was carted off the field on Saturday after colliding with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. The entire MSU team gathered around Mangham on the field, and OSU head coach Ryan Day joined the crowd. Before Mangham was carted off the field, Henderson made his way over, and in a fantastic show of sportsmanship, embraced the injured player. As he was being driven off the field, Mangham gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd.
Bret Bielema updates Tommy DeVito, Isaiah Williams' status moving forward
Illinois won a defensive slugfest at home against Iowa 9-6, but it cost the Fighting Illini some key injuries. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema believes that the injuries to senior quarterback Tommy Devito, sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Williams, sophomore defensive back Tahveon Nicholson and senior linebacker Isaac Darkangelo were not heavy or season-ending.
RJ Young unveils updated top 25 following Week 6, tabs new No. 1
RJ Young has a new No. 1. The Ohio State Buckeyes has taken the No. 1 spot in Young’s latest top 25 rankings, which he releases every Sunday morning following the Saturday college football slate. In total, 4 B1G teams cracked Young’s top 25: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State...
Kirk Herbstreit reveals his updated top 4 after Week 6
Kirk Herbstreit is back with his updated top 4 and next 2 after another exciting week of college football. The analyst has 2 B1G teams in his top 4 as usual, placing Ohio State at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 4. The Buckeyes and Wolverines both took care of...
Rapid Reaction: Illinois holds on in defensive slugfest vs. Iowa
Brief Recap: With a chance to keep pace in the B1G West, Iowa headed to Illinois for the largest game in Champaign in quite some time. That game turned into a nail-biter, even if some of the themes of the game were far from explosive. One theme of the game...
Michigan football: After escaping Indiana, the Wolverines will have to be better in the weeks ahead
Following an interception by Rod Moore late in the second quarter, Michigan had a chance to capture some momentum and shake Indiana off its tail Saturday in Bloomington. However, the No. 4-ranked Wolverines couldn’t turn the turnover into points, having their subsequent 26-yard field goal attempt blocked, and they remained deadlocked 10-10 going into halftime during the Hoosiers’ homecoming game.
Insane stat puts Iowa's offensive woes into perspective
The Iowa Hawkeyes are a proud defensive team, but that same could not be said on the offensive side of the ball. CBS Sports’ Emily Proud confirmed that 119 FBS wide receivers caught more reception touchdowns than the entire offense of the Hawkeyes through the first 6 games of the season.
