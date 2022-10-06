Read full article on original website
WEAR
26-year-old Milton man wanted for kidnapping in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is searching for a man wanted for kidnapping in Santa Rosa County. 26-year-old Christian Bradley Davis, of Milton, is wanted for kidnap false imprisonment-domestic violence and battery domestic violence. Deputies say Davis is a white male, approximately 5’9”, 190 pounds, with brown...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Crosspoint Church to host Clothing Closet in Niceville
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Crosspoint Church to host their first annual Caring Hands Clothing Closet. The Clothing Closet will provide a variety of donated gently used and new clothing for students in Okaloosa County. The event will take place from 9 a.m....
WEAR
Gulf Breeze man wanted in Santa Rosa County for obstructing justice and battery
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for obstructing justice and battery charges. Kyle Andrew Bee, 25, of Gulf Breeze, is wanted for obstructing justice - hinder witness communication information to LEO or Judge and battery domestic violence. According to...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man holds victim at gun point in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged with kidnapping after imprisoning a woman in a closet at gunpoint Wednesday. Joseph Lorenzo Kennedy, 29, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, a first-degree felony aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the arrest report, the...
Man shot, life flighted to Sacred Heart: Santa Rosa Co. Deputies
UPDATE — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are now working the case as an accidental shooting. MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, one man has been shot and life flighted to Sacred Heart. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies with a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach teen accused of making threats online while displaying weapon
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident allegedly seen on a video with a weapon and making threats has voluntarily surrendered without incident and was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a statement. According to...
WEAR
Escambia County invites residents to Scuba Diving Safety Symposium in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County invites the public to attend a special Scuba Diving - Safety Diving Symposium being held in Pensacola on Monday. The Escambia County Marine Resources Division and Marine Advisory Committee is hosting the event at the Escambia County Central Office Complex located at 3363 W Park Place in room 104.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies investigate man found shot in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are now working this case as an accidental shooting. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a shooting in Milton Friday afternoon. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, around 11 a.m. deputies found a man...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
WEAR
Police: Crestview man arrested for shooting at Redwood Estates Pool facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department arrested a man who fired shots at two people near a public pool facility in Crestview Wednesday night. Horace James Durden ,30, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.
ECSO searching for missing 59-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barbara Jeanne Czapla, 59. Czapla was last seen on July 18, 2022, on the 700 block of Old Correy Field Rd, according to ECSO. She is 5’3″, 153 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
WEAR
Deputies: Missing and endangered woman last seen in Escambia County has been found
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has safely located Amanda Dees Harper. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman in Escambia County. According to deputies, 42-year-old Amanda Dees Harper was last seen Friday around 11:15 a.m. on...
WEAR
Gulf Breeze Masonic Lodge-347 hosts 9th annual Sea No Limits Fishing Clinic in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of children and adults with disabilities tried to reel in the big catch on Saturday. It was the 9th annual Sea No Limits Fishing Clinic event held along the water front at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola. Organizers say it's an opportunity for people to get...
WEAR
Okaloosa Shred-A-Thon rescheduled for January
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Reminder, Saturday's Shred-A-Thon event in Okaloosa County is cancelled. The event was going to take place at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. Right now, the fair is being held at that location. It was delayed due to Ian, and runs through Saturday. The Okaloosa Shred-A-Thon is rescheduled...
Escambia Co. orders two Pensacola contractors to pay $480K in restitutions, $170K in fines
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Contractor Competency Board held special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The board ordered two Pensacola contractors to pay a total of $480,000 in restitution and $170,000 in fines. Matthew Banks of Banks Construction was ordered to pay a total of $161,947 in restitution to six victims and […]
niceville.com
Two arrested following traffic stop in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Two people from Crestview are facing drug charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office searched a car that was stopped for allegedly traveling over the speed limit, the agency said. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Earnest Goodman, 37, is charged with trafficking...
utv44.com
Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult
MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
WEAR
Baldwin County deputies search for missing man last seen Oct. 1
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a missing man last seen Oct. 1. The sheriff's office says 62-year-old Tony Allen Hall was last seen around 7 p.m. at a Dixie Oaks Marathon gas station in the Fish River-Marlow area. According to...
WEAR
City of Crestview hosting donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The City of Crestview is hosting a donation drive to help Hurricane Ian victims. The donation drive will be held at Crestview's City Hall located at 198 N Wilson Street. The drive starts on Saturday and runs through Monday. Donations will be accepted from from 8 a.m....
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Troopers Claim Escambia County (FL) Fire Truck Failed to Yield Right of Way in Crash
The investigation continued Wednesday after Florida Highway Patrol said a fire truck crashed into a car, WEARTV.com reported. It happened on North W Street and Mobile Highway. FHP says the driver of the car was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the report said. Escambia County told WEAR News,...
