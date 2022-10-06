ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

26-year-old Milton man wanted for kidnapping in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is searching for a man wanted for kidnapping in Santa Rosa County. 26-year-old Christian Bradley Davis, of Milton, is wanted for kidnap false imprisonment-domestic violence and battery domestic violence. Deputies say Davis is a white male, approximately 5’9”, 190 pounds, with brown...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man holds victim at gun point in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is charged with kidnapping after imprisoning a woman in a closet at gunpoint Wednesday. Joseph Lorenzo Kennedy, 29, is charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, a first-degree felony aggravated assault, and a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the arrest report, the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Santa Rosa County deputies investigate man found shot in Milton

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are now working this case as an accidental shooting. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating a shooting in Milton Friday afternoon. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, around 11 a.m. deputies found a man...
MILTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#League Football#Little League
WEAR

Police: Crestview man arrested for shooting at Redwood Estates Pool facility

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department arrested a man who fired shots at two people near a public pool facility in Crestview Wednesday night. Horace James Durden ,30, of Crestview, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon in public or residential property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and cruelty to a child without great bodily harm.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO searching for missing 59-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Barbara Jeanne Czapla, 59. Czapla was last seen on July 18, 2022, on the 700 block of Old Correy Field Rd, according to ECSO. She is 5’3″, 153 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Okaloosa Shred-A-Thon rescheduled for January

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Reminder, Saturday's Shred-A-Thon event in Okaloosa County is cancelled. The event was going to take place at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. Right now, the fair is being held at that location. It was delayed due to Ian, and runs through Saturday. The Okaloosa Shred-A-Thon is rescheduled...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Two arrested following traffic stop in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – Two people from Crestview are facing drug charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office searched a car that was stopped for allegedly traveling over the speed limit, the agency said. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Earnest Goodman, 37, is charged with trafficking...
CRESTVIEW, FL
utv44.com

Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WEAR

City of Crestview hosting donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The City of Crestview is hosting a donation drive to help Hurricane Ian victims. The donation drive will be held at Crestview's City Hall located at 198 N Wilson Street. The drive starts on Saturday and runs through Monday. Donations will be accepted from from 8 a.m....
CRESTVIEW, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy