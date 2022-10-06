SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Christy Heckathorn has always been surrounded by flowers, but for the first time, she decided to plant and grow her own. “It started during covid, I took a class on how to start a flower farm, I didn’t think I would have a flower farm. I’ve always loved flowers. I’ve been doing wedding flowers on and off for about 20 years. It kind of was a natural fit to learn how to grow my own thing,” said Christy.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO