OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
South Dakota zoo, butterfly house announce merger
The Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House are joining forces.
Welcoming fall and apple picking with Country Apple Orchard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back! Here we are getting for fall at Country Apple Orchard. I’m here with Greg Jones to learn all about what goes into having an apple orchard and getting ready for fall with apples, thanks for coming out. “Thanks for being...
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban
In the upcoming election, registered Sioux Falls voters will vote on whether new slaughterhouses are banned from being built and permitted to operate inside the city limits of Sioux Falls.
Bilingual church opens in Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A long journey has led two Sioux Center residents to starting a new God-centered multiethnic, bilingual, intergenerational church in the community. Or, as co-founder Martha Draayer translates “una iglesia multiétnica, bilingüe e intergeneracional.”. She and co-founder Jason Lief launched Maria Magdalena Reformed Church on Aug....
Women’s Wave rally takes place in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -People gathered together today in Sioux Falls for a women’s wave rally. These rallies took place across the country today in support of abortion rights. The rally in Sioux Falls featured a variety of keynote speakers such as Rep. Erin Healy, the wife...
Love of family, need for action spurs JDRF South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say the number of people being diagnosed with Type One Diabetes is on the rise and they’re hoping to increase community awareness and involvement for their cause. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of South Dakota held an organizational meeting on...
More South Dakota students going hungry after federal free meal program ends
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of schoolchildren across South Dakota are facing new barriers to getting proper nutrition at school due to the end of a pandemic-era federal program that provided free meals to all students regardless of parental income. Parents in South Dakota, meanwhile, are facing...
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
Road closure timeline extended in Brookings due to utility work
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many community members in Brookings are excited for a new I-29 interchange on the south side of the city, but the closure of a normally busy intersection will have to be extended. Earlier this week the South Dakota DOT announced that their road closure on...
Someone You Should Know: Female entrepreneur creates a unique flower farm experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Christy Heckathorn has always been surrounded by flowers, but for the first time, she decided to plant and grow her own. “It started during covid, I took a class on how to start a flower farm, I didn’t think I would have a flower farm. I’ve always loved flowers. I’ve been doing wedding flowers on and off for about 20 years. It kind of was a natural fit to learn how to grow my own thing,” said Christy.
Lawyer says South Dakota trusts defer taxes but don’t avoid them
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who shield their wealth through financial trusts in South Dakota aren’t tax evaders, according to a Sioux Falls lawyer. Terry Prendergast told the South Dakota Trust Association conference on Friday trusts are “nothing more” than a way to defer paying taxes until some future date. The federal IRS has complex regulations on how trust income must be reported each year.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls from Tripadvisor. Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal,...
Residents near CO2 pipeline rupture in Mississippi share their story
Adding more affordable housing in Sioux Falls for first-time homebuyers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Finding housing is a challenge right now. Finding affordable housing is even more difficult. That’s why a developer is working closely with the City of Sioux Falls to build homes on the east side of town that could ease the need for more affordable housing.
What if a Nuclear Bomb Fell on Sioux Falls?
World events in 2022 have reignited thoughts of nuclear weapons in the public’s mind. It got me thinking, what would happen if it happened here in Sioux Falls?. Luckily, Cold War scientists and the military developed the internet to communicate after a nuclear war. Thanks to their hard work I can hear the theme song to What’s Happening anytime I want! Oh, and we can see a simulation of what would happen if ground zero was at 10th and Minnesota.
Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?
As campaign season ramps up, negative campaign ads are taking over the airwaves.
Attempted exchange of goods turns into robbery in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls police say a person advertised their phone for sale and then took the buyer’s cash without handing over the cell phone. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim reported the crime online Wednesday afternoon, and the exact amount of stolen cash was not disclosed in the briefing.
Indoor play place opens this weekend
Tea Play Place, an indoor space for children to play and parents to relax, is opening Sunday. The play space follows a nationwide trend of “play cafes,” connecting a coffee shop for parents and caregivers with an indoor playground created for toddlers and infants. It’s located at 910 N. Main Ave. in Tea in a renovated child care center.
