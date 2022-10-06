One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year — Blonde, in which Ana de Armas gives a career-best performance as Marilyn Monroe — hits the streamer next week, following an initial and limited theatrical run. This one is noteworthy for so many reasons, not the least of which are that it has Oscar bait all over it; it will also be Netflix’s first movie rated NC-17; and Ana has once again shape-shifted, chameleon-like, into a role that will no doubt leave many viewers’ mouth agape and in awe.

