WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.

WAUSEON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO