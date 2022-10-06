Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Train derailment in Sandusky closes underpass
A train derailment Saturday afternoon has closed the Columbus Avenue underpass, the city reported on Twitter.
WTOL-TV
Boil advisory for Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
WTOL-TV
Juvenile shot in east Toledo Sunday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500-block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Police say shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile. The victim was taken to the hospital...
Train derailment spills paraffin wax in Sandusky; drivers asked to avoid area
A train derailed from the tracks in Sandusky on Saturday night, Sandusky Police Department confirmed with News 5.
13abc.com
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
WTOL-TV
Lucas County Coroner rules 3-year-old child's death a homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body...
WTOL-TV
46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
2 in critical condition after suspected drunk driver speeds through four-way stop, slams into 81-year-old man's truck in Monroe County
Authorities believe alcohol and speeding were factors in a Monroe County crash Saturday night that left two people, including an 81-year-old man, in critical condition.
spectrumnews1.com
BP refinery fire affects gas prices in Cleveland
OREGON, Ohio — The BP refinery near Toledo could be shut down for months following a deadly fire in September. De Haan said a bigger factor is a fire at another BP refinery in Indiana in August. “I don’t expect once things go back to normal at the refinery...
Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer
WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
WTOL-TV
Man shot overnight in west Toledo
The shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments. The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
No suspects in custody following Whitmer HS football shooting, all 3 victims expected to recover
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Whitmer High School student and two adults - one male, one female - were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday night during a game between Whitmer and Central Catholic, according to Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters. All three were...
3 shot outside Ohio high school stadium during football game
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot Friday night outside a high school stadium in Ohio during a football game, authorities said. The victims were shot at Whitmer High School in Toledo as the school hosted Central Catholic High School, The Toledo Blade reported. According to Washington Local Schools...
Police: 3 people shot outside Toledo high school football game
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Toledo said three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game Friday night. A high school student and two adults were wounded and transported to area hospitals after being shot outside the Whitmer High School stadium in West Toledo around 9:30 p.m., WTOL-TV reported. Police […]
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant lot turned junk yard on Apple Ave.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Apple Avenue sits a vacant lot that neighbors are calling an eyesore. The home on the land burned down years ago, and since then the new lot owner has used the place to store his junk. William Fogle has lived next door for years and...
WTOL-TV
Warmer weather heads our way before chances of showers mid-week - WTOL 11 Weather
Sunday brings perfect weather for the Apple Butter Fest in Grand Rapids. Get out there and enjoy the gradual warm-up before we see rain mid-week.
13abc.com
Wood County Sheriff warns drivers of vehicle and deer collisions
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that we are in the season where vehicle and deer crashes are more common. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said November is the month with the highest number of these crashes, October and December are the second highest. 2021...
WTOL-TV
Crumbl Cookies coming to Toledo with rotating menu; now hiring | Good Day on WTOL 11
Satisfy your sweet tooth with Crumbl Cookies, a franchise with themed menus and beloved baked goods. They are looking for a staff of 20 to man the Toledo location.
