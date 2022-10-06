ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL-TV

Boil advisory for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Juvenile shot in east Toledo Sunday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500-block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Police say shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile. The victim was taken to the hospital...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Lucas County Coroner rules 3-year-old child's death a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
TOLEDO, OH
spectrumnews1.com

BP refinery fire affects gas prices in Cleveland

OREGON, Ohio — The BP refinery near Toledo could be shut down for months following a deadly fire in September. De Haan said a bigger factor is a fire at another BP refinery in Indiana in August. “I don’t expect once things go back to normal at the refinery...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer

WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
WAUSEON, OH
WGAU

3 shot outside Ohio high school stadium during football game

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot Friday night outside a high school stadium in Ohio during a football game, authorities said. The victims were shot at Whitmer High School in Toledo as the school hosted Central Catholic High School, The Toledo Blade reported. According to Washington Local Schools...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: 3 people shot outside Toledo high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Toledo said three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game Friday night. A high school student and two adults were wounded and transported to area hospitals after being shot outside the Whitmer High School stadium in West Toledo around 9:30 p.m., WTOL-TV reported. Police […]
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wood County Sheriff warns drivers of vehicle and deer collisions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that we are in the season where vehicle and deer crashes are more common. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said November is the month with the highest number of these crashes, October and December are the second highest. 2021...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

