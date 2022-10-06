ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Seriously 1234
3d ago

Well it’s true but you want to put him back in office….for another term……maybe you need to let around at the cost of everything he certainly isn’t attempting to protect us now is he. We are now losing Tyson chicken because…….wait for it………taxes. Thank your elected officials…….

Lefty 68
3d ago

So it’s ok now to assault and batter someone at a political rally? Last time I check it’s classified battery to put your hands on someone else in the state of Illinois. I forgot Democrats have their own rules

Garrett Pearce
3d ago

I live in this county. I didn't realize prickster even had that many people here that like him. Then again the library is small and that wasn't really that many. I see more people opposing him here than for him.

WGN Radio

SPRINGFIELD, IL
smilepolitely.com

Charleston, IL
WCIA

A man threatens officials while intoxicated

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they arrested a man in Charleston for intoxication and threatening public officials Wednesday evening. Around 8:40 p.m., Charleston police said they responded to a vehicular crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. They said they found Quentin E. Riggleman highly intoxicated. During his arrest, officials said […]
CHARLESTON, IL
Q985

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

‘One shooting is one too many:’ community leader reacts to latest Champaign violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One community leader said no matter where you live, violence affects everyone. Willie Comer, East Central Illinois’ Youth for Christ executive director and pastor at Berean Covenant Church, feels one shooting is too many.  It comes after Tuesday night’s shooting in Champaign at Third and Beardsley. Rashaud Weatherall, a 25-year-old from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman charged with drug crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
DECATUR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Teen sentenced in Illinois double homicide case

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Wednesday that a Danville teenager will spend the next 40 years in prison for murdering two other teenagers almost two years ago. Dustin Cooper, 16, was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this year in the deaths of Wyatt Bailey, 19, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Pants Predicts: Iowa at Illinois

Illinois has gotten off to a hot start in 2022, entering Saturday’s matchup at 4-1 and riding the high of a 34-10 win in Camp Randall which cost Paul Chryst his job. Now they play host to the Hawkeyes for a night game in Champaign looking to avenge losses in each of the last eight seasons. Iowa comes in just looking to be competent on offense.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Douglas County confiscates drugs, weapons, money

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that throughout the third quarter of the year, its deputies confiscated several pounds of drugs, several guns and thousands of dollars in currency. Officials said deputies confiscated seven pounds of marijuana, 7.4 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of Psilocybin, 6.2 grams of meth and […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville woman sentenced to 15 years for deadly hit-and-run

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison in connection to what police said appeared to be an intentional hit-and-run in August that left a 47-year-old woman dead and sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital. Shawana Highler, 24, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, amended from the […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

A family honors their daughter with memorial show

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL

