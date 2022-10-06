Read full article on original website
Seriously 1234
3d ago
Well it’s true but you want to put him back in office….for another term……maybe you need to let around at the cost of everything he certainly isn’t attempting to protect us now is he. We are now losing Tyson chicken because…….wait for it………taxes. Thank your elected officials…….
Lefty 68
3d ago
So it’s ok now to assault and batter someone at a political rally? Last time I check it’s classified battery to put your hands on someone else in the state of Illinois. I forgot Democrats have their own rules
Garrett Pearce
3d ago
I live in this county. I didn't realize prickster even had that many people here that like him. Then again the library is small and that wasn't really that many. I see more people opposing him here than for him.
National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and […]
How an immigrant from Mexico became the first Latino mayor in a Republican town in Illinois
Jesus Garza defies conventional wisdom.
smilepolitely.com
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
Herald & Review
Wall Street Journal mischaracterizes Decatur schools as 'failing,' officials say
DECATUR — A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal rebuked Illinois schools, and Decatur in particular, for low state test results in 2019, prior to the closures and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion piece, credited to the publication's editorial board, referred to “an epidemic of...
A man threatens officials while intoxicated
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they arrested a man in Charleston for intoxication and threatening public officials Wednesday evening. Around 8:40 p.m., Charleston police said they responded to a vehicular crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. They said they found Quentin E. Riggleman highly intoxicated. During his arrest, officials said […]
Former Macon County Sheriff appears in political advertisement with uniform shirt
Tony Brown hasn't held the office since last year. The sheriff's office says people have reached out to them about this since Jim Root is the current sheriff.
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Herald & Review
Macon County Sheriff's Office reinforces fact it doesn't endorse candidates
DECATUR — Days after a political advertisement featuring a former sheriff began airing, the Macon County Sheriff's Office made clear Friday that it does not endorse candidates for political office. "Deputies and retired employees are entitled to endorse or support political candidates in any manner they chose as long...
‘One shooting is one too many:’ community leader reacts to latest Champaign violence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One community leader said no matter where you live, violence affects everyone. Willie Comer, East Central Illinois’ Youth for Christ executive director and pastor at Berean Covenant Church, feels one shooting is too many. It comes after Tuesday night’s shooting in Champaign at Third and Beardsley. Rashaud Weatherall, a 25-year-old from […]
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Edgar County Health Department Special Board Meeting – False Information Confirmed
The Edgar County Health Department Board held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss meeting schedules and administrative salaries. We first exposed the allegedly fraudulent documents, illegal compensation, and illegal meetings in this article. During the meeting, Oliver Smith confirmed the record he signed giving Janet Mason a pay increase...
Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
Teen sentenced in Illinois double homicide case
CHICAGO (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Wednesday that a Danville teenager will spend the next 40 years in prison for murdering two other teenagers almost two years ago. Dustin Cooper, 16, was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this year in the deaths of Wyatt Bailey, 19, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16. […]
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Pants Predicts: Iowa at Illinois
Illinois has gotten off to a hot start in 2022, entering Saturday’s matchup at 4-1 and riding the high of a 34-10 win in Camp Randall which cost Paul Chryst his job. Now they play host to the Hawkeyes for a night game in Champaign looking to avenge losses in each of the last eight seasons. Iowa comes in just looking to be competent on offense.
Vermilion County airport manager placed on suspension
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority has suspended their Airport Manager, Alexandra Gale. On Sept. 26, the VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters, while Alex attended a conference on behalf of the VRAA. Mr. Rodney Hightower, a friend of board member Craig Davidson, reportedly flew in on his […]
Douglas County confiscates drugs, weapons, money
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that throughout the third quarter of the year, its deputies confiscated several pounds of drugs, several guns and thousands of dollars in currency. Officials said deputies confiscated seven pounds of marijuana, 7.4 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of Psilocybin, 6.2 grams of meth and […]
Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
Danville woman sentenced to 15 years for deadly hit-and-run
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison in connection to what police said appeared to be an intentional hit-and-run in August that left a 47-year-old woman dead and sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital. Shawana Highler, 24, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, amended from the […]
A family honors their daughter with memorial show
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
