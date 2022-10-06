ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the security issues at the Moffat County Courthouse

Construction of the new Moffat County Courthouse is well underway, and a plan for demolition of the old property is in place, but how exactly did this situation get where it is today?. The need for Moffat County to upgrade its courthouse for security and safety is not a new...
Harbor Freight Tools plans to open store in Craig

Harbor Freight Tools, a national tool retailer, is planning to open a store in Craig. Director of Corporate Communications Craig Hoffman confirmed Friday, Oct. 7, that Harbor Freight is actively looking to open a new store in Craig, but at this early stage, Hoffman declined to provide additional information. He...
Colorado State Patrol releases more information on the crash involving police patrol vehicle

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23, a Craig police officer’s vehicle was struck during a traffic stop by a passing vehicle. Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Mark Hansen said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 40 just east of Stock Drive when a Craig police officer was performing a traffic stop on the right side of the road with the stopped vehicle off the road. According to CSP, the officer’s vehicle was slightly blocking the end of the acceleration lane.
