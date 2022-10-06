Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Inside the security issues at the Moffat County Courthouse
Construction of the new Moffat County Courthouse is well underway, and a plan for demolition of the old property is in place, but how exactly did this situation get where it is today?. The need for Moffat County to upgrade its courthouse for security and safety is not a new...
More signs of wolf kills in northern Colorado, state Parks and Wildlife reports
Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Friday reported another suspected wolf attack near Meeker, in Rio Blanco County. This time, the attack by a wolf – or wolves – may have killed calves on national forest lands, the state agency said. The wildlife agency said there was a report...
Craig Daily Press
Harbor Freight Tools plans to open store in Craig
Harbor Freight Tools, a national tool retailer, is planning to open a store in Craig. Director of Corporate Communications Craig Hoffman confirmed Friday, Oct. 7, that Harbor Freight is actively looking to open a new store in Craig, but at this early stage, Hoffman declined to provide additional information. He...
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
Craig Daily Press
Colorado State Patrol releases more information on the crash involving police patrol vehicle
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23, a Craig police officer’s vehicle was struck during a traffic stop by a passing vehicle. Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Mark Hansen said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 40 just east of Stock Drive when a Craig police officer was performing a traffic stop on the right side of the road with the stopped vehicle off the road. According to CSP, the officer’s vehicle was slightly blocking the end of the acceleration lane.
