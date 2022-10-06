Read full article on original website
Trump news - live: Ex-president brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’
Donald Trump boasted about the size of the crowd that gathered to hear him speak on January 6 during a campaign rally on the weekend.“You know the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that,” the former president told the rally in Minden, Nevada. “They were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.”The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to...
Musk Puts the United States in Bad Position Against China
Elon Musk is a businessman. But in recent days, he has turned into a diplomat, proposing solutions to some of the most sensitive world conflicts. These conflicts have the potential to redefine the balance on the international scene. And they are often defined as the clash between democracies and autocracies.
Trump campaigns for Arizona election deniers in a state that will test his power in 2022 and beyond
There is perhaps nowhere in the country where former President Donald Trump had more success elevating his slate of "Make American Great Again" candidates into formidable 2022 contenders than Arizona.
‘We’re positively BEGGING you’: how Republicans and Democrats demand money differently
Meticulously crafted campaign emails and text messages, with a heavy dose of guilt-tripping, reveal their parties’ worldviews
Students in Iran Arrested, Detained as Security Forces Storm Schools
Protests against the Iranian regime following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini entered their fourth week, with security forces reportedly storming schools and arresting and detaining students Sunday. According to citizen journalist news site IranWire, female students were removed from the premises and taken to a police station, while others had their phones checked or taken. In some cases, female students were asked to remove their headscarves so authorities could check the length of their hair. The forces arrived unannounced, in large vans and without license plates, according to social media reports, storming schools across several cities. According to The Guardian, Iran’s education minister, Mohammad Mahdi Kazem, confirmed “no expulsions” had been issued to any of the schoolchildren. However, he said, the parents of students involved in the protests were being contacted. In Iranian Kurdistan on Sunday, authorities shut schools and higher learning institutions. دانشآموزان دختر دبیرستانی در #بندرعباس با درآوردن حجاب اجباری در خیابان شعار «مرگ بر دیکتاتور» میدهند. #مهسا_امینی #اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/8uX0yceUGt— ایران وایر (@iranwire) October 9, 2022 Read it at IranWire
A personal reckoning, and the truth comes out of the closet
As a journalist, his job is to report about the truth
