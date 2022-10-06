Protests against the Iranian regime following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini entered their fourth week, with security forces reportedly storming schools and arresting and detaining students Sunday. According to citizen journalist news site IranWire, female students were removed from the premises and taken to a police station, while others had their phones checked or taken. In some cases, female students were asked to remove their headscarves so authorities could check the length of their hair. The forces arrived unannounced, in large vans and without license plates, according to social media reports, storming schools across several cities. According to The Guardian, Iran’s education minister, Mohammad Mahdi Kazem, confirmed “no expulsions” had been issued to any of the schoolchildren. However, he said, the parents of students involved in the protests were being contacted. In Iranian Kurdistan on Sunday, authorities shut schools and higher learning institutions. دانش‌آموزان دختر دبیرستانی در #بندرعباس با درآوردن حجاب اجباری در خیابان شعار «مرگ بر دیکتاتور» می‌دهند. #مهسا_امینی #اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/8uX0yceUGt— ایران وایر (@iranwire) October 9, 2022 Read it at IranWire

