myhits106.com
Cowgirls Golf conclude Play At Ron Moore Denver Intercollegiate
The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad concluded play at the Denver Ron Moore Intercollegiate on Sunday completing the final round of action at the University of Denver Golf Club. Jadan Gonzalez capped off the tournament with her best round of the weekend shooting a 72 (E) bringing her three-day total to 222 (+6) as she finished tied for 44th. Morgan Ryan also saved her best round for Sunday shooting a 73 (+1) on her way to finishing tied for 62nd with a three-round score of 226 (+10). Samantha Hui closed out the tournament with a score of 228 (+12) finishing in 66th. The duo of Kyla Widle and Rachel Stoisnki rounded out the Cowgirl lineup finishing tied for 76th and 90th respectively.
myhits106.com
Cowboy Football Wins Over The Lobos 27-14
The Wyoming Cowboys (4-3 overall, 2-1 MW) erased an early 14-0 hole in 27-14 win over New Mexico in University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. on Saturday evening. It marked the Cowboys third comeback victory of the season with the Cowboy defense holding the Lobos to under 100 yards of offense in the second half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nevada, Colorado State head coaches caught in heated pregame exchange
Colorado State and Nevada squared off on Friday evening in Reno. The Rams entered the game winless with an 0-4 mark, while the Wolf Pack were 2-3 after a loss to Air Force on Sep. 23. Before the game, things got a little testy between CSU head coach Jay Norvell...
myhits106.com
Cowgirl Volleyball Stumbles Against Nevada
The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team came up short in its five-set match Saturday afternoon at home against Nevada. The Wolf Pack was able to win a competitive, back-and-forth match 25-23, 24-26, 16-25, 25-21 and 15-13 to escape Laramie with the victory. After dropping a tightly-contested first set, the Cowgirls (6-12,...
myhits106.com
UW Swimming And Diving Shows Well at DU Relays
The University of Wyoming swimming & diving team opened the regular season Saturday at the DU Relays inside El Pomar Natatorium. The Cowgirls finished second with 198 points, while the Cowboys took third, accumulating 168 points. More than the final score, head coach Dave Denniston and his staff wanted to...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to mind-boggling first-down call
The referees calling Friday night’s game between the Colorado State Rams and Nevada Wolfpack have been making some pretty brutal calls (and non-calls), but nothing will compare to the truly mind-blogging first-down call they made in the second quarter. Winless Colorado State led the Wolfpack 14-0 late in the...
Cheyenne, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne East High School football team will have a game with Cheyenne Central High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00. The Laramie High School football team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.
sweetwaternow.com
Postgame Thoughts: Momentum Shifts With Blowout Win Over South
CHEYENNE — The Rock Springs Tigers snapped a five game losing streak against the Cheyenne South Bison on Friday night 48-7. It marked the second win of the season, the first win since the opening week. Rock Springs put all the pieces together in tonight’s victory, scoring on both...
Slots of Fun: Did You Know Cheyenne Has Slot Machines Now?
Maybe you have a little extra money burning a hole in your pocket, but you're just not up for heading up to Central City and Blackhawk; how about a quick trip to Cheyenne?. Slot machines can be a lot of fun: You just kick back and watch those reels go 'round hoping they'll make you a winner. Sure, you don't always win, but if you like slots, you don't mind, too much.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
kunc.org
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
cowboystatedaily.com
No GOP Candidates Show Up For Cheyenne Legislative Debates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. No Republican voices were heard in League of Women Voters forums held Thursday night for Wyoming House Districts 11, 41 and 44. Each district encompasses part of Cheyenne. Democrat Sara Burlingame, who wants to take back the seat she once held...
Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'
Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: October Weather In Cheyenne
We all know that predicting the weather in Cheyenne for any given month is always pretty dicey. It can snow almost any month of the year. Hail, tornadoes, 80-mile-per-hour winds, 95- degree heat, blizzards, and just about anything else other than--thankfully---hurricanes are all possibilities when it comes to the weather in this corner of southeastern Wyoming.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Deadly crash near La Barge
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near La Barge, Wyoming. Around 2:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2000 Volkswagen Beetle was headed west on County Road 315 when the driver...
KKTV
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer
A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?
The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
