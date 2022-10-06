The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad concluded play at the Denver Ron Moore Intercollegiate on Sunday completing the final round of action at the University of Denver Golf Club. Jadan Gonzalez capped off the tournament with her best round of the weekend shooting a 72 (E) bringing her three-day total to 222 (+6) as she finished tied for 44th. Morgan Ryan also saved her best round for Sunday shooting a 73 (+1) on her way to finishing tied for 62nd with a three-round score of 226 (+10). Samantha Hui closed out the tournament with a score of 228 (+12) finishing in 66th. The duo of Kyla Widle and Rachel Stoisnki rounded out the Cowgirl lineup finishing tied for 76th and 90th respectively.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO