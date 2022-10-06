At its meeting Thursday the city council unanimously chose a plan that would enhance the frequency of the red, yellow, green, and blue buses. The Richardson Flat park and ride, which has over 700 parking spots, will be serviced by buses from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every 20 minutes. It will run all the way to the Old Town Transit Center. That route will also service the Park City Heights neighborhood, which currently doesn’t have any transit service.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO