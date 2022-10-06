ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City, UT
Park City, UT
Park City, UT
Park City, UT
ABC4

Spanish Fork charter school to hold ‘second chance Homecoming dance’

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – You’ve probably heard the term “second chance prom,” but what about a second chance homecoming? Well, that’s exactly what students at a Spanish Fork charter school are getting Saturday night. Katina Stephens is an alum of American Leadership Academy and runs a makeup business in Spanish Fork. Her business is one […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
KUTV

Girls turned away from dance over dress code wear same dresses to 'Homecoming 2.0'

SP — Dozens of girls who were not allowed into their homecoming dance because of dress code violations in September got a second chance to dance in Oct. 8. The American Leadership Academy's homecoming dance on Sept. 24 made headlines after students reported multiple girls were either not allowed into, or were kicked out of, the charter school's homecoming dance over various dress code violations.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
luxury-houses.net

Asking $9.2 Million, This Mountain Contemporary Masterpiece in Park City has The Capability of Taking Your Breath Away

The Home in Park City, a mountain contemporary masterpiece within the Promontory gates captures the mountain views in a way that will continue to leave your family breathless as you create unforgettable memories together is now available for sale. This home located at 7687 N Promontory Ranch Rd, Park City, Utah offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Garrett Noel (Phone: 435-640-3964) at BHHS Utah Promontory for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple

On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike

ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
ROY, UT
ABC4

Family shares heartache after 5-year-old boy is hit by truck in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday night, five-year-old Bentley Roberts was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Roy and was taken to the hospital. Officials are saying he is in critical but stable condition. Jennifer Roberts, Bentley’s mother, says he has a lacerated liver and multiple fractures on his pelvis and hips. Now, […]
ROY, UT
KPCW

Park City Council plans to run buses to Richardson Flat every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

At its meeting Thursday the city council unanimously chose a plan that would enhance the frequency of the red, yellow, green, and blue buses. The Richardson Flat park and ride, which has over 700 parking spots, will be serviced by buses from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every 20 minutes. It will run all the way to the Old Town Transit Center. That route will also service the Park City Heights neighborhood, which currently doesn’t have any transit service.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Deer attack in Bountiful kills family’s pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man dead after motorcycle-SUV collision in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after an SVU turned left in front of him, blocking his path and causing a collision. The accident happened at about 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of 8800 South and State Street. The motorcycle was northbound when the driver of the southbound SUV turned east, crossing the lane occupied by the motorcyclist.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Pleasant Grove seeks public help locating missing man

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a man with dementia who’s new to the area. The department’s Facebook post reads: “65-year-old Edward Muller is missing! Edward is originally from Florida and is not familiar with the area.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

