Why Edelman is bullish on Zappe, 2022 Patriots after rout of Lions
How important was the New England Patriots' Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions?. If you ask Julian Edelman, it's a sign that order has been restored in New England. After starting the season 1-3, the Patriots delivered a dominant all-around performance Sunday at Gillette Stadium, shutting out the Lions' top-ranked offense while rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe posted a 100.0 passer rating in his first NFL start.
ESPN Analyst Predicts NFL Coach Will Be Fired "If Things Don't Pick Up Soon"
It's early in the NFL season, but it sounds like Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is already on the hot seat. According to ESPN insiders Jeremey Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Panthers could fire Rhule "if things don't pick up soon." "Coaching hot seat chatter is already starting to...
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
NFL Analyst Floats 1 Reason Coach Could Be Fired "Sooner Than Later"
On Saturday morning, NFL analyst Mike Florio suggested Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could be fired in the next few weeks. Florio didn't actually report that, but he intimated that the Panthers would be making a move in the near future. He pointed to two coaches on the team's staff that could take over if Rhule was fired.
Everything the Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s first NFL start
There were plenty of positives to talk about after the Patriots’ 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but the performance of first-time starter Bailey Zappe was prime among them as completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards, a touchdown and one interception. Here’s what his teammates,...
9 Patriots takeaways: Bailey Zappe ready for the moment as defense terrorizes Jared Goff
FOXBOROUGH — On Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, a quarterback struggled to complete 50% of his passes, threw a boneheaded interception, and took a pair of drive-killing sacks. It wasn’t Bailey Zappe. The Patriots defense terrorized Lions quarterback Jared Goff, as Zappe looked ready for the moment in...
2022 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games
Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday:. Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) did not return versus the Eagles. Running back Darrel Williams (knee) did not return to the game. Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) did not return with a groin...
Matthew Judon: ‘I’m taking us over anybody,’ Patriots front doesn’t care about matchup
FOXBOROUGH — The Lions brought the NFL’s highest scoring offense into Gillette Stadium. They limped back to Detroit with their lowest rushing total of the season and a goose egg on the scoreboard in a 29-0 drubbing against the Patriots. New England’s front seven flat-out dominated Detroit’s offensive line. Matthew Judon hit Jared Goff four times — sacking him twice — and the Lions averaged 3.7 yards per carry; they couldn’t get anything going.
NFL World Reacts To Friday's Patriots Quarterback News
Injuries to quarterbacks Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer have left the New England Patriots scrambling to decide on a quarterback for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. But today they made a decision. On Friday, the Patriots announced that rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will start against the Lions. Jones is...
