Cortland, OH

Police investigate string of vehicle break-ins in Cortland

By Patty Coller
WKBN
 3 days ago

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Cortland are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Detective John Weston said about 15 vehicles were broken into between about 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Several items were taken including purses, wallets, credit cards and other items.

Former president, treasurer of local business charged in $1.6M fraud probe

Weston said the break-ins spanned the length of the city and no particular area was targeted.

He said that they are reviewing surveillance video and have some leads in the case. Weston asks anyone with information or video they would like to share to call him at 330-638-1000, ext. 1625.

Comments / 3

ALBERT CAPATCH
3d ago

I agree, people don’t use common sense, leave valuables out, where they are seen, don’t lock there doors, and leave there keys, in the ignition

Reply
2
WKBN

WKBN

