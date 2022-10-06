ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
ATHENS, GA
WMAZ

Bodycam video | Zebulon Police Chief under fire for disrespectful treatment of officers during traffic stop

MOLENA, Ga. — A Zebulon police chief is facing tough criticism over his treatment of other officers. It was all caught on video in Pike County. Police Chief Jonathan Hemphill was pulled over at a traffic stop by officers in the neighboring City of Molena, Georgia, on Aug. 25. The two cities in Pike County shared an emergency radio channel but after the Zebulon Police Chief was pulled over by two Molena officers – he blocked the city from using its frequency.
PIKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Woman killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Lula

The Georgia State Patrol has released the name of the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Lula. 48-year-old Cindy Elaine Flanagan died when the Honda Accord she was driving crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on, troopers say. The accident happened around 6 p.m. on...
LULA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text

HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

UPDATE: Reward offered for suspect who held up postal carrier

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a 36-year-old carrier. According to the NCSO, the suspect pointed a handgun at the carrier and demanded the key. When the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

UPDATE: State Patrol identifies three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County

COVINGTON — The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the three men who were killed in a head-on crash on Access Road Wednesday morning. Jesus Salvador Ayala-Serrano, 25, was driving a box truck on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road with passengers Jesus Felipe-Moreno, 20, and Marquez Borjas Santos, 60, when an oncoming dump truck crossed the yellow center lines and hit them head-on, causing fatal injuries to all three. The three victims were all from Covington.
COVINGTON, GA

