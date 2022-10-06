Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Stolen vehicle; disputes and traffic stops result in slew of arrests
Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 19 – 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Arrest- 36-year-old Lawrenceville man was arrested for Driving While Unlicensed following a traffic stop. Arrest- 36-year-old Loganville man was arrested for...
GBI: Man who shot police K-9 identified after fatal standoff in Clayton
A man suspected in a homicide was shot and killed by officers Friday after he fatally wounded a police K-9 during a standoff in Clayton County, officials confirmed.
GBI identifies suspect who shot and killed K-9 officer before he was killed in SWAT standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The man whom officials say killed a Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer and was later shot by officers has been identified, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. The GBI identified the man as Dexton Bolden, a 33-year-old from Jonesboro. The K-9 officer, Figo,...
fox5atlanta.com
Murder suspect, K-9 officer dead after chase through Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI says a chase of a possible murder suspect in Clayton County on Friday ended in a deadly confrontation which claimed the lives of the suspect and a police K9. This started after Clayton County police officers spotted a vehicle associated with a murder investigation...
accesswdun.com
Multi-agency investigation leads to three illegal gambling arrests in Hall County
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Thursday arrested three men who are accused of illegal gambling. Authorities from multiple agencies executed search warrants on Thursday at three Hall County convenience stores. Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford was arrested at a convenience store in the 5800...
Suspect captured in Spalding County, shelter-in-place lifted
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Christopher Thomas McLemore has been safely caught. The shelter-in-place has been lifted. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to shelter in place as they search for a suspect who may be armed. Deputies shared a photo of Christopher Thomas McLemore, the...
Hall County authorities seize $170K worth of fentanyl at shipping hub
During a routine check at a Gainesville shipping hub Thursday, Hall County sheriff’s deputies detected and seized more than $170,000 worth of fentanyl tablets.
GSP K-9 officer, murder suspect both dead after officer-involved shooting in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol K-9 officer was killed in the line of duty Friday morning after a chase led to a SWAT standoff with a murder suspect. The suspect was also shot and killed by police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said police were conducting...
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
WMAZ
Bodycam video | Zebulon Police Chief under fire for disrespectful treatment of officers during traffic stop
MOLENA, Ga. — A Zebulon police chief is facing tough criticism over his treatment of other officers. It was all caught on video in Pike County. Police Chief Jonathan Hemphill was pulled over at a traffic stop by officers in the neighboring City of Molena, Georgia, on Aug. 25. The two cities in Pike County shared an emergency radio channel but after the Zebulon Police Chief was pulled over by two Molena officers – he blocked the city from using its frequency.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman killed along Stone Mountain Highway, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting along a busy highway between Stone Mountain and Snellville that happened Friday evening. It happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Stone Mountain Highway. Gwinnett County police say officers arrived at the scene to find a woman’s body in the driveway just off the roadway.
nowhabersham.com
Woman killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer in Lula
The Georgia State Patrol has released the name of the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Lula. 48-year-old Cindy Elaine Flanagan died when the Honda Accord she was driving crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on, troopers say. The accident happened around 6 p.m. on...
3 arrested for running illegal gambling at Hall County convenience stores, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a trio of men they say were running businesses with illegal gambling machines. They say 58-year-old Shajumon Philip, 61-year-old Zafar Iqbal Ranjha and 63-year-old Harun Ur Rashid were arrested after an undercover investigation on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Henry County man gets life in prison for Outback Steakhouse armed robbery
Horror struck a Henry County steakhouse in 2019 when three masked men stormed in with guns, forcing patrons to hide unde...
FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text
HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
UPDATE: 7-year-old DeKalb County boy found safe, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Danny “Marko” Matingo, 7, has been found safe, according to DeKalb police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. ORIGINAL: DeKalb County Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing little boy. On Friday morning, police...
Officers investigating homicide at Clayton County home
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence can be seen at a home in a Clayton County neighborhood. Clayton County Police department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they are currently investigating a homicide on Kendrick Road in Riverdale. It’s unclear what led up to...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: Reward offered for suspect who held up postal carrier
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a 36-year-old carrier. According to the NCSO, the suspect pointed a handgun at the carrier and demanded the key. When the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: State Patrol identifies three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County
COVINGTON — The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the three men who were killed in a head-on crash on Access Road Wednesday morning. Jesus Salvador Ayala-Serrano, 25, was driving a box truck on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road with passengers Jesus Felipe-Moreno, 20, and Marquez Borjas Santos, 60, when an oncoming dump truck crossed the yellow center lines and hit them head-on, causing fatal injuries to all three. The three victims were all from Covington.
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
