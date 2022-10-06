Read full article on original website
This Is The Weekend To Do Some Fall Cleaning If You’re In Carmel: The Town Will Help!
If you live in Carmel and you're looking to do a bit of fall cleanup around your house and yard, you're gonna love this weekend. According to the Town of Carmel's Facebook Page, all you have to do is stack your stuff curbside by 7 AM Saturday, and the town will come by and pick it up for you.
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Millinocket Man Drives Through a Locked Gate, Calls 911 for Help
A Millinocket man drove through a locked gate at the Wastewater Plant and then called 911 for a tow. East Millinocket Police say the emergency call came in shortly before 8:00 Friday night. The male caller told dispatchers that he was locked behind a gate and needed a tow home. Before dispatchers could ask him for any details, the caller hung up. Officials say he called 911 repeatedly, after that, but they were not able to get any more information about where he was or what had happened. By using 911 mapping, police were able to pinpoint the man's location at the wastewater treatment plant on Medway Road in Millinocket.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
Update: Brewer Man Who Was Subject Of Silver Alert Has Been Found
Update: As of 6:24 PM, the Maine Department of Public Safety says Mr. Madore has been located and is safe. The Brewer Police Department is asking for folks to be on the lookout for an elderly man who's gone missing from the local Inn where he's been staying. He may...
Holden Police Identify the Person Killed in a Crash on Route 1A
Holden Police have released the identity of a person who died Monday morning after their car hit a pickup truck on Route 1A. The crash happened about three-quarters of a mile from the I-395 overpass, on outer Wilson Street, near Granville Stone and Hearth. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says the initial investigation suggests a car, driven by Joseph Wadman, 62, of Ellsworth drifted across the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Wadman died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
Elderly Orrington Couple Found Dead In Home; State Police Investigate
Maine State Police are looking into the death of an elderly Orrington couple this morning. Authorities were called to the couple's home at 476 Swetts Pond Road in Orrington at around 9 AM Wednesday, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss. "The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson,...
State Police Look Into Death Of Lamoine Man, Found By Friend
Authorities are looking into the death of a Hancock County man this week after his body was discovered at his home on Shore Road in Lamoine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says the Hancock County Sheriff's office received a call just after 10 AM Monday. "The deceased...
Thomas Hill Standpipe Fall Tour is Wednesday, Oct. 5
It is very straightforward. Climb the stairs and Wow. But the opportunity only presents itself once per season. And the fall occurrence is tomorrow afternoon between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Free to do, kids under 12 need to be with adults. 100 stairs. Although last time I did it...
State’s Chief Medical Examiner Calls Orrington Couple’s Death A Murder/Suicide
The close-knit community of Orrington has been reeling since the news that the bodies of an elderly couple, 89-year-old Russell and Lois Swanson, were found inside their Swett's Pond Rd. home Wednesday morning. A family member had gone to check on the couple and found them unresponsive. That family member...
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry Ellsworth Moves to New Location
The well known Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry of Ellsworth completed their move earlier this week and opened at their new location on Downeast Highway. To say the new location is an improvement is an understatement. From approximately 500 feet on the Bucksport Road, to the new location at 137 Downeast Highway which has 3,200 square feet of shopping space, is very cool.
Maine Discovery Museum Is Throwing A Halloween Party October 22nd
A big day of Halloween themed fun is coming up in Bangor!. At Maine discovery Museum, located at 74 Main Street in Downtown Bangor, you can discover three floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits that invite you to explore the worlds of science, nature, geography, children’s literature, music, art, and anatomy, It is a perfect place to bring the little ones.
New Market in Orono Called ‘The Local’ Now Open
The Local, your local neighborhood marketplace, has opened in Orono. The location is 153 Park Street in Orono. The store used to be occupied by Thriftway. But since they left, the interior has been totally renovated. And the building is going through some exterior renovation, and the apartments and laundromat next door are being renovated now as well.
Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson
A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
Milo Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Several Traffic Violations
A man from Milo is facing drug charges after a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the initial stop happened on Mill St. in Lagrange at about 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputy Dayerrick Ireland stopped a vehicle being operated...
Want To Take A Peek At The Bangor Uncorked Wine List?
If you are a fan of wine or just love to sample locally crafted spirits and ciders, you'll want to take a peek at the Bangor Uncorked List that was just released today. There will be quite an array of local selections to sip on, including:. Heart of Maine Winery...
Cool Halloween Weekend Parties In Bangor For The 21+ Crowd
Looking for some adult fun in the Bangor area on Halloween weekend? There is a lot going on!. Halloween weekend, should be hopping in Bangtown. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, so Saturday night the party is on at your favorite nightlife establishments. Here is a list of some...
3 New Fall Flavors + Another Change Coming to Gifford’s Ice Cream
In case you don’t know the history of Gifford’s Ice Cream, the ice cream part started more than 40 years ago at a dairy farm in Skowhegan. But that was preceded by the founders’ grandparents having a dairy farm and selling milk a century and a half before that.
An Incredible Island Off the Coast of Bar Harbor, Maine, is for Rent
We would all love to own an island. However, it may not be in budget in 2022 or 2023. So, what's the next best thing? How about renting an island?. Located right off the coast of Bar Harbor in Frenchman's Bay, Spectacle Island is a beautiful little oasis. The house on the island is a spectacle in itself. It's full of gorgeous exposed beams and hardwood floors. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a bunkhouse that actually hangs over the main beach on Spectacle.
Bangor Parks & Rec is Gonna Get Spooky with Annual Touch-A-Truck or Treat
I feel like it was just last week, I was posting about not going into the lakes and rivers yet because the water was still too cold, despite the air temps. But here I am now, writing about Halloween. Granted, it's still over a month away, but barely. Soon, all the little goblins and goblinettes will take to the streets in pursuit of the ultimate candy haul.
