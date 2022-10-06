ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia voters to clarify separation of powers with Amendment 1

CHARLESTON — West Virginia voters will decide on a constitutional amendment in November that could make it clear that impeachment powers lie exclusively with the Legislature, but opponents believe the amendment could provide no recourse for future political retributions. Voters will find four state constitutional amendments on the ballot...
POLITICS
WVNews

West Virginia scientist leads letter asking for more testing before classifying fentanyl analogues as Schedule I drugs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A West Virginia chemist and professor led a letter signed by scientists from across the country asking President Joe Biden to reconsider a proposal to permanently classify fentanyl analogues as Schedule I controlled substances in the United States, and called instead for testing of the individuals substances to determine their pharmacological effects and true potential for harm.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Community Policy