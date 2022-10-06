Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia voters to clarify separation of powers with Amendment 1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia voters will decide on a constitutional amendment in November that could make it clear that impeachment powers lie exclusively with the Legislature, but opponents believe the amendment could provide no recourse for future political retributions. Voters will find four state constitutional amendments on the ballot...
WVNews
North Carolina business owner enters guilty plea in West Virginia federal court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A North Carolina business owner pleaded guilty to lying to the United States Department of Agriculture regarding the Nicholas County coal he pledged as collateral for a $9 million USDA-backed business loan. According to court documents and statements made in court, Michael James Peters,...
WVNews
West Virginia scientist leads letter asking for more testing before classifying fentanyl analogues as Schedule I drugs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A West Virginia chemist and professor led a letter signed by scientists from across the country asking President Joe Biden to reconsider a proposal to permanently classify fentanyl analogues as Schedule I controlled substances in the United States, and called instead for testing of the individuals substances to determine their pharmacological effects and true potential for harm.
WVNews
Judge: Jury in wife slaying won't be told about earlier case
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by...
WVNews
American Legion Auxiliary Department of West Virginia holds fall workshop
The American Legion Auxiliary Department of West Virginia held its annual fall workshop Sept. 10 at Hilton Garden Inn, Clarksburg. Auxiliary members represented West Virginia’s 63 Auxiliary Units from its 6 districts.
