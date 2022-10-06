Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Injuring Infant Son
Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for injuring his 7-month-old son. 32 year old Timothy Hoffman was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a charge of child endangerment with injury. In a report, 27 year old Kristin Mitchell of Dubuque told police she returned from a walk at about 3:30 p.m. to the sound of the infant screaming. The infant had visible red marks on the right cheek and a bruise above the right eye. Mitchell said the 7-month-old and his 2-year-old sister had been left with Hoffman. Mitchell told police that she left her phone in the living room near the infant and was recording audio because Hoffman seemed especially agitated prior to her leaving for her walk. Police say the recording reveals that Hoffman yelled at the infant because he was crying about three minutes after Mitchell left. The next seven seconds on the audio reveal the crying abruptly stopping, followed by a “squeak” and “gasping sounds.” The infant then begins screaming much more frantically.
KCCI.com
Man arrested after death of eastern Iowa woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Jackson County man has been arrested in an investigation following the death of Angela Prichard. The Jackson County Sheriff's office says it responded to a 911 call before 8 a.m. Saturday and found 55-year-old Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Christopher Prichard...
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Bellevue man in custody Sunday
BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Bellevue was taken into custody without incident early Sunday by law enforcement officials. Christopher Eugene Prichard, 56, of 35393 Highway 52, was arrested on Jackson County warrants for violation of a no-contact order. He is a person of interest in the investigation into the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55, whose lifeless body was found Saturday morning.
KWQC
2 teens charged with trying to escape from Scott County Juvenile Detention Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two teens have been charged as adults after police say they tried to escape from the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night. Fernando M. Cooks, 17, and Lazerric Ramon Harper, 16, both of Davenport, face charges of third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Cuba City Woman Sentenced For Taking Medication From Facility
A woman from Cuba City has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for taking medication from a resident of Hills and Dales, a Dubuque residential facility when she worked there. 30 year old Danielle Kunkel was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of dependent adult abuse. With a deferred judgment, if payment and probation obligations are completed successfully, the record of the case is expunged. Reports say that Kunkel obtained a dependent adult’s medication, specifically Adderall, for her own use between December 31, 2020, and January 5, 2021. Kunkel was arrested January 17th.
nbc15.com
Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.
ourquadcities.com
Husband sentenced to 50 years for shooting wife
A 36-year-old Eldridge man on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting his wife to death last year. Shane Bostrom appeared Thursday in Scott County Court. Bostrom, whose 28-year-old wife Jessica Bostrom died in 2021, must also pay $150,000 restitution to his wife’s estate. He will serve 70 percent of his sentence before being eligible for work release or parole. Bostrom will receive credit for time already served.
x1071.com
Grant County man sentenced to jail for stabbing
A Grant County man was recently sentenced to 90 days in jail for stabbing during an altercation. 38 year old Jesse Kopp, formerly of Fennimore, was sentenced to charges of aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon in a hate crime and disorderly conduct-hate crime, as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting or obstructing an officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
Albia Newspapers
Judge: Davenport man who used a drill to kill his mother is insane
A Scott County judge ruled Thursday that a Davenport man accused of killing his mother with a power drill was not responsible for his actions. Dianne Rupp’s body was found Feb. 16, 2021, in a residence in the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue, Davenport. Andrew Rupp, now...
KCRG.com
Dubuque police asking for public help in identifying suspects
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 17th, 2022, police responded to a report of an alleged theft in the 800 block of Wacker Drive. Anyone with information is asked to submit it here.
x1071.com
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Freeport men arrested for theft at Oregon hardware store
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon Police have arrested two Freeport men who reportedly walked into Snyder Ace Hardware on Thursday and stole “a felony amount of merchandise.” Police said the two men, Terry Ernst, 58, and Michael Hille, 57, matched the descriptions of suspects wanted for a prior burglary at the store, and were confronted […]
ourquadcities.com
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Eastern Iowa Nursing Home Accused of Locking Resident Out For 11 Hours
A swift policy change that resulted in an unhappy resident could spell big trouble for an eastern Iowa nursing home. It all happened late one afternoon this summer and ended with the man, who was wheelchair-bound, being taken to the hospital just over an hour before sunrise. Wednesday, June 22,...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
indherald.com
Scott County grand jury returns 16 indictments
HUNTSVILLE | A Scott County grand jury returned 16 indictments during a relatively busy but otherwise routine session on Thursday. • Bruce Allen Babb, 60: Indicted on a single count of DUI, a Class A misdemeanor, stemming from a Jan. 23 traffic stop by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office during which he was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Warning: Residents Falling For Elaborate Scam
There are so many scammers in this world. Many times you hear about a scam and think, 'how does anyone fall for that?' Other times, you totally get how it happens. There are a couple of parts of a scam in eastern Iowa that make it more believable to victims.
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
Comments / 0