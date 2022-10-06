Read full article on original website
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
It’s A War On Toxic R&B From dvsn, Jagged Edge, The Isley Brothers And Others This New Music Friday
We’re slowly moving away from the heightened conversations related to toxic R&B—thankfully. With some budding singers reminding fans that R&B remains in good hands, well-known legends are maintaining their status with experimental, new albums. From new ballads by ’90s heartthrobs, to dvsn trying to move away from the narrative on “If I Get Caught,” to acts of today like Kenyon Dixon and Tiffany Evans showing the kids how it’s done…here are our top new R&B picks. The Isley Brothers – Make Me Say It Again, Girl Though we’re still trying to figure out why Quavo, Takeoff, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and Snoop...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
How Much Are Coolio’s Royalties Worth?
When Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59, the rapper left behind a legacy that includes one of the most iconic rap songs ever: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 single that became the No. 1 Hot 100 single that year and has remained popular ever since. All told, the catalog of the hip-hop star, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., generates about $3.5 million annually, according to a Billboard estimate.
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Dr. Dre Wrote for Other Artists
André Romelle Young took on the moniker Dr. Dre in the early 1980s, working as a hip hop DJ and with the electro-funk group World Class Wreckin’ Cru before joining N.W.A. with Eazy-E, and Ice Cube in 1986. Parting ways with N.W.A, Dre went on to produce and pursue his solo career, releasing his debut album, The Chronic, in 1992, and a series of collaborative projects spanning 30 years.
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’
Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
Kelly Rowland Talks About Beyoncé’s Work Ethic – ‘It’s Different’
Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé have been close friends since they were 10 years old and didn't let the entertainment industry ruin them. Rowland gushes over the way they support one another.
Here Are the Lyrics to Elton John & Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’
Britney Spears returned to music as a free woman by teaming up with Elton John for the dance-tinged collaboration, “Hold Me Closer.” “Hold Me Closer,” which is a fresh take on John’s 1972 classic “Tiny Dancer” produced by Grammy winner Andrew Watt, features John and Spears singing the opening verse of John’s 1992 hit, “The One” over a club-ready beat, before diving into the chorus of 1971’s “Tiny Dancer.” “Hold Me Closer” is Spears’ first new music since her 2016 studio album Glory, which also included deluxe tracks “Mood Ring,” “Swimming in the Stars” and the Backstreet Boys-assisted “Matches” that were released in 2020. If...
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Ties for Most Weeks at No. 1 in Last 10 Years on Billboard 200
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti clocks a 13th nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 chart (dated Oct. 15), tying Drake’s Views and the Frozen soundtrack for the most weeks at No. 1 on the chart in the last 10 years. Views logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in 2016 (May 21-Oct. 8 charts) and Frozen chilled for 13 nonconsecutive frames in 2014 (Jan. 18-May 17). The last album with more weeks at No. 1 was Adele’s 21, with 24 nonconsecutive weeks on top in 2011-12 (March 12, 2011-June 23, 2012). In the latest tracking week, ending Oct. 6, Un Verano...
Yasiin Bey Wears ‘White Lies Matter’ Shirt Amid Kanye West Controversy
Yasiin Bey, best known as Mos Def, took to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 7) to share a photo in response to Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his Yeezy Season 9 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The Brooklyn native shared a photo of himself...
Here Are the Lyrics to Chris Brown’s ‘Under the Influence’
Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” has stood the test of time, as the three-year-old track ascended into the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated September 24, 2022. The song is from Indigo (Extended), a deluxe version of Brown’s 2019 album, Indigo, released that same year. Though “Under the Influence” was not released as a single at the time, its recent streaming success has led to Brown’s label, RCA, officially sending the track for play on U.S. rhythmic radio stations as of Sept. 20. If you need a guide to follow along with Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence,” find the lyrics below: Get up, get upKiddominant on...
Sam Smith Wants to Collaborate on a Christmas Song With Mariah Carey: ‘I Love Mariah’
Sam Smith swung by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night (Oct. 6) to reveal their dream collaborations and reminisce about a sweet moment they once had with Lady Gaga. Related Five Burning Questions: Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Debuts at No. 3 on the Hot 100 10/07/2022 “I’ve collabed with a few beautiful people on my album, which is really exciting,” the pop singer teased of their upcoming follow-up to 2020’s Love Goes before adding, “But Rihanna, Rihanna, Rihanna all the time. That’s the answer to every question…I mean, that would be my dream, I think. And then Mariah...
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Behind The Meaning of “Humble” By Kendrick Lamar
The opening record scratch to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” will surely go down in hip-hop history as one of the most iconic openings ever. The motormouth lyrics he delivers throughout the track are similarly iconic with a chorus that is deeply anthemic. With so much lyrical content in...
Britney Spears Kisses Justin Bieber… the Monkey
Britney Spears shared a kiss with Justin Bieber on Friday (Oct. 7) — but it’s not what you’d expect. The pop superstar took to Instagram to share a video commemorating “almost a year since I became a free woman” from her 13-year conservatorship that ended in November 2021. The clip then cut to Spears on vacation, holding a monkey named “Justin Bieber.” “Hi, Justin Bieber!” Spears coos at the animal before giving him a kiss. “F— yes !!! Wheee !!!” the star captioned the post celebrating her free life. “Psss the monkey’s name is Justin Bieber [rose, winking and laughing emojis] !!!” The “Hold...
Janet Jackson Recalls Making ‘Velvet Rope’ at Reissue Party: ‘This Album Is So Close to Me’
Janet Jackson surprised friends and fans by turning up at a party in London celebrating the 25th-anniversary reissue of her 1997 album The Velvet Rope on Friday (Oct. 7). The set was re-released earlier that day via digital retailers and streamers with additional bonus tracks, including 10 cuts that made their official streaming debut. After Jackson greeted partygoers – while the DJ spun classic Jackson tracks alongside tunes such as Beyoncé’s “Heated” and Missy Elliott’s “She’s a Bitch” – Jackson took the mic to share memories of making The Velvet Rope. “This album is so, so close to me,” Jackson shared with the...
Willow Smashes Guitar Through TV Set, Electrifies With ‘Curious/Furious’ & ‘Ur a Stranger’ on ‘SNL’: Watch
Willow gave a smashing performance — literally — during her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. The 21-year-old artist visited Studio 8H on Oct. 8 to deliver a pair of electrifying performances from her new album, <CopingMechanism>. For her first song, Willow unleashed her inner rock star with “Curious/Furious,” closing out the track by showing off her impressive guitar shredding skills. Later, she returned to perform the hard-hitting “Ur a Stranger,” belting out the lyrics before smashing her axe into a television set. “it’s called historybeingmade.com,” Willow captioned a photo on Instagram of herself giving the middle finger alongside her leather-clad...
