ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Two Russians arrive by boat in Alaska, request asylum

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yaL4_0iOttXqW00

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday.

Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski, said by email that the office has been in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection and that “the Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to avoid compulsory military service.”

Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment in life right now’ in Russia, her wife says

Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s questions to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which did not immediately respond Thursday.

Alaska’s senators, Republicans Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, on Thursday said the individuals landed at a beach near Gambell, an isolated community of about 600 people on St. Lawrence Island. The statement doesn’t specify when the incident occurred though Sullivan said he was alerted to the matter by a “senior community leader from the Bering Strait region” on Tuesday morning.

A Sullivan spokesperson, Ben Dietderich, said it was the office’s understanding that the individuals had arrived by boat.

Gambell is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of the western Alaska hub community of Nome and about 36 miles (58 kilometers) from the Chukotka Peninsula, Siberia.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
HAMILTON, MS
WJTV 12

Multiple people injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-59

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple people suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 on Sunday, October 9. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. at the 75 mile-marker on the northbound side of the interstate. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler clipped […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
City
Nome, AK
State
Alaska State
WJTV 12

Woman accused of stealing over $1K from Victoria’s Secret

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing merchandise from Victoria’s Secret. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Brianna Brown, 28, stole over $1,400 in goods from the store in August. She is wanted on a felony shoplifting charge. Anyone with information about Brown’s location can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Alaska#Asylum#Bering Sea#Foreign Policy#Russians#Alaskan#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Republicans
WJTV 12

Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today

Halloween 2022 is starting to look a little more like it did in previous years. While COVID-19 is still a concern, people are getting back to trick-or-treating, parties, and parades. Spending on the holiday dipped from $8.8 billion in 2019 to $8 billion in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation. In 2021, it bounced back […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
WJTV 12

As Mar-a-Lago case advances, Trump’s initial success could fade

Former President Trump’s battle against the Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of government records at Mar-a-Lago has now reached the highest court, but legal experts say he may not fare as well as his case is pushed before new judges.  Trump scored an initial victory before a federal district court judge in Florida, who […]
POTUS
The Associated Press

Taiwan leader tells China force 'absolutely not an option'

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake competition within Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said.
POLITICS
WJTV 12

Jackson agrees on $4.8M settlement with Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A temporary solution has been made in the ongoing Jackson garbage contract fight. According to Jackson City Council Attorney John Scanlon, the city council and Richard’s Disposal have agreed on a $4.8 million settlement that will allow for Richard’s Disposal to resume garbage pickup. This agreement allows for garbage collection to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy