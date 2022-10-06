Amarillo Opera opens 2022-23 season with comedy classic, Rossini's 'Barber of Seville'

Amarillo Opera will kick off its 2022-2023 season with the comedy classic, Rossini's "The Barber of Seville," on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

"This story is considered the funniest, most entertaining operas of all time, and our cast is probably the finest cast of singers that we have had in Amarillo on this stage at one time. It's a beautiful ensemble, fully sung in Italian, pronounced perfectly. Everything about this production is special and a must see," said Mary Jane Johnson, executive and artistic director of Amarillo Opera.

The story, performed in Italian with English subtitles portrayed on screen above the stage, follows a mischievous barber Figaro, portrayed by Grammy Award winner Andrew Craig Brown, as he assists Count Almaviva, played by The Metropolitan Opera performer Carlos Santelli, in pursuing the love of his life Rosina, portrayed on stage by The Metropolitan Opera performer Ashley Dixon, who is strictly monitored by her guardian Dr. Bartolo, performed by Timothy Mix.

"I have been trying to have this show performed since I began at the Amarillo Opera. Then COVID came, and we had to postpone and we couldn't schedule the right artists, so this has been four years in the making. And I've been waiting for the right time for this because it is such a good story and it makes you feel so good afterwards, and people need to laugh these days. And this is a place where people can come, sit and enjoy themselves," Johnson said.

Leading cast members also include Federico De Michelis portraying Basilio. The production's Director Fenlon Lamb will also be featured on stage as Berta; Chancelor Barbaree portrays Fiorello, and Antonio Charles stars as the Officer.

In addition to having acquired the perfect cast, star-crossed lovers Rosina and Count Almaviva are portrayed by a real life married couple, Santelli and Dixon.

"This is a silly role. I am a count in nobility, and I am in love with a woman that I just saw in a window one day and she is a ward to Dr. Bartolo. And I come up with all these plots to make her fall in love with me, without her knowing I am a noble. ... Usually you have to build a comfort level with someone to portray a love interest, but we have been married for five years now and are comfortable showing our silly side around one another and on stage, so this is a perfect fit for us," Santelli said.

This production will also include musical accompaniment by the Amarillo Choir, with the well-known arias provided by the Amarillo Symphony, conducted by Michael Ching.

"I love that this show is so accessible and understandable. You don't even have to know Italian to understand the humor; it's very slapstick and comedic. This is a great introductory opera for those who have never been and something you won't want to miss for someone who's been before," Dixon said.

"The Barber of Seville" will cause nonstop laughs for three hours, with an intermission for individuals to catch their breath.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.amarilloopera.org/tickets .

Other 2022-23 season performances for the Amarillo Opera include the opera's Christmas special "Three Redneck Tenors" held Dec. 2; a performance in celebration of Black History Month, "Sounds for the Soul" on Feb. 5; and a tale of tragedy with Verdi's "Rigoletto."

For more information or to reserve a season ticket, visit the Amarillo Opera online at https://www.amarilloopera.org/ .