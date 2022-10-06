A $150 million beach house is still seeking a buyer for what would be the biggest sale in Hamptons history — see inside

La Dune, a 4.2-acre compound in Southampton, is currently on sale for $150 million.

If it sells, it will be the most expensive property ever sold in the Hamptons.

The property includes two residences situated near the beach, with a total of 19 rooms and 18 bathrooms.

A sprawling beach house situated on 4.2 acres of coastal property in Southampton could be the biggest sale ever in the Hamptons — if it manages to find a buyer.

Currently listed at $150 million, the property — two residences with a total of 19 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms across 11,000 square feet — has struggled on the market over the years. According to CNBC, the last owner was art magazine owner Louise Blouin, who put it up for sale in 2016 for $140 million. When the listing stalled, she rented out the lot for a cool $1.2 million a month.

Now, La Dune is back seeking a new owner once more, with the help of Nest Seekers International, a luxury real estate residential and commercial brokerage firm.

Take a closer look inside:

The compound is named "La Dune," after the lush dunes separating the property from the beach.

La Dune includes 400 feet of beachfront property.

If salt water's not your thing, La Dune has two gunite pools ...

... for all your sunbathing needs.

The compound also had its own tennis court, so you can start up a game if the mood strikes.

The area is unofficially called "billionaire's beach" and listing agent Shawn Elliott told CNBC he believes $150 million is "100% a very realistic price point to attract buyers in this marketplace,"

The main house has four stories.

Though the main house was originally built in the early 1900s, it has since been "completely updated to the modern day," according to Nest Seekers International.

The first residence includes multiple living and dining rooms, designed for entertaining.

While the compound has struggled to attract a buyer, Elliot told CNBC the property "is the furthest thing from a tear-down," but noted that even without the residences the lot itself would be about $50 million.

La Dune includes both a formal dining room ...

... and a breakfast room.

The main house also has a library with ample room for books.

The compound includes its own gym ...

... movie theater ...

... billiards room ...

... and several outdoor patios overlooking the ocean.

There are a total of 19 bedrooms between the two properties — 10 in the first residence and 9 in the second.

There are also 16 bathrooms, eight in each residence.

One of the 19 bedrooms at La Dune.

Both residences include direct access to the beach.

If it sells at its current price, La Dune would edge out the record 2014 sale of three lots for $137 million in East Hampton, CNBC reported.