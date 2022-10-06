ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

A $150 million beach house is still seeking a buyer for what would be the biggest sale in Hamptons history — see inside

By Bethany Biron
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CuQM4_0iOttLV200
  • La Dune, a 4.2-acre compound in Southampton, is currently on sale for $150 million.
  • If it sells, it will be the most expensive property ever sold in the Hamptons.
  • The property includes two residences situated near the beach, with a total of 19 rooms and 18 bathrooms.

A sprawling beach house situated on 4.2 acres of coastal property in Southampton could be the biggest sale ever in the Hamptons — if it manages to find a buyer.

Currently listed at $150 million, the property — two residences with a total of 19 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms across 11,000 square feet — has struggled on the market over the years. According to CNBC, the last owner was art magazine owner Louise Blouin, who put it up for sale in 2016 for $140 million. When the listing stalled, she rented out the lot for a cool $1.2 million a month.

Now, La Dune is back seeking a new owner once more, with the help of Nest Seekers International, a luxury real estate residential and commercial brokerage firm.

Take a closer look inside:

The compound is named "La Dune," after the lush dunes separating the property from the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPkAu_0iOttLV200

Source: Nest Seekers International

La Dune includes 400 feet of beachfront property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prjhW_0iOttLV200

If salt water's not your thing, La Dune has two gunite pools ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FalDR_0iOttLV200

... for all your sunbathing needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQnmJ_0iOttLV200

The compound also had its own tennis court, so you can start up a game if the mood strikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091Enu_0iOttLV200

The area is unofficially called "billionaire's beach" and listing agent Shawn Elliott told CNBC he believes $150 million is "100% a very realistic price point to attract buyers in this marketplace,"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yxHk_0iOttLV200

Source: CNBC

The main house has four stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htnxF_0iOttLV200

Though the main house was originally built in the early 1900s, it has since been "completely updated to the modern day," according to Nest Seekers International.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUjVg_0iOttLV200

Source: Nest Seekers International

The first residence includes multiple living and dining rooms, designed for entertaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eto4O_0iOttLV200

While the compound has struggled to attract a buyer, Elliot told CNBC the property "is the furthest thing from a tear-down," but noted that even without the residences the lot itself would be about $50 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nnz4B_0iOttLV200

Source: CNBC

La Dune includes both a formal dining room ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3GE5_0iOttLV200

... and a breakfast room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcowE_0iOttLV200

The main house also has a library with ample room for books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9LyU_0iOttLV200

The compound includes its own gym ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zfnpb_0iOttLV200

... movie theater ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V76BW_0iOttLV200

... billiards room ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDlC6_0iOttLV200

... and several outdoor patios overlooking the ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrN9P_0iOttLV200

There are a total of 19 bedrooms between the two properties — 10 in the first residence and 9 in the second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9VDl_0iOttLV200

There are also 16 bathrooms, eight in each residence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGVSN_0iOttLV200

One of the 19 bedrooms at La Dune.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YA4yq_0iOttLV200

Both residences include direct access to the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIxm9_0iOttLV200

If it sells at its current price, La Dune would edge out the record 2014 sale of three lots for $137 million in East Hampton, CNBC reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21aeCc_0iOttLV200

Comments / 6

Tom Ranger
2d ago

PS - why would a billionaire buy a compound this expensive right on the water when climate change is said to have it underwater in a couple of years. Hmmmmm

Reply(1)
2
 

