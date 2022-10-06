Read full article on original website
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out'
Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others.
Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. “He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was in downtown Los Angeles on assignment at the time. The TV station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios’ arrest Thursday in Las Vegas.
2 killed, 6 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack
Two people were killed and six were injured in a stabbing along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning. Police later said a suspect had been arrested.One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another at University Medical Center, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Three of the victims were in critical condition, LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said Thursday in a press conference. The Clark County coroner's office identified the victims who were killed as Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both Las Vegas residents. The other victims "appeared to be stable," Koren...
Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others outside a casino that left two people dead and six injured. Police arrested Yoni Barrios, 32, after...
Las Vegas police provide information on missing 80-year-old
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Henry Young.
news3lv.com
GoFundMe created to help victims of deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victims of the deadly mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip could use your help. The Thursday attack left 6 people injured and 2 dead. 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was arrested for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
ABC News
2 dead, 3 in critical condition from stabbings outside Las Vegas casino: Police
Two people are dead and three are in critical condition from a series of stabbings outside a Las Vegas casino on Thursday, according to police. There are eight victims total from the incident, which started around 11:40 a.m. local time, Las Vegas police said. They include both locals and tourists, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said during a press briefing Thursday.
Metro: Woman drunk, fled scene in fatal east valley crash with motorcylist
Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a moped rider near Lamb and Charleston Boulevards.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run, DUI crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist hit by a suspected drunk driver Friday night has died from his injuries. The driver of the car who hit him is also facing hit-and-run charges. Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say the crash happened a little before 10:00 p.m....
Police investigate fatal crash in Henderson
Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal Henderson crash in the south valley.
Candlelight Vigil: Remembering Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni'
Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni' was a victim of the Las Vegas Strip stabbing. The stabbing resulted in eight victims injured, and two dead.
Las Vegas police search for suspect after robbery at east valley business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at an east valley business. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 23, at a business near the 200 block of East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. The suspect was armed at the time of the crime and demanded money from a victim, according to […]
Las Vegas police capture escaped inmate 'without incident'
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nevada prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is in custody, according to Las Vegas police. Police said in a tweet he was arrested without incident. "Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens," the Las Vegas police tweet said.
North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown woman
North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown female. NLVPD did not provide any additional information about the female subject.
