Las Vegas, NV

The Associated Press

Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack, according to a California TV station. In a video taken Tuesday by photographer Jorge Lopez for NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52, a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached Lopez outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. “He kept telling me, ‘I just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch,’” said Lopez, who was in downtown Los Angeles on assignment at the time. The TV station said Lopez didn’t realize the significance of the video until Barrios’ arrest Thursday in Las Vegas.
CBS LA

2 killed, 6 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack

Two people were killed and six were injured in a stabbing along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning. Police later said a suspect had been arrested.One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another at University Medical Center, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Three of the victims were in critical condition, LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said Thursday in a press conference. The Clark County coroner's office identified the victims who were killed as Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both Las Vegas residents. The other victims "appeared to be stable," Koren...
news3lv.com

GoFundMe created to help victims of deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victims of the deadly mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip could use your help. The Thursday attack left 6 people injured and 2 dead. 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was arrested for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
ABC News

2 dead, 3 in critical condition from stabbings outside Las Vegas casino: Police

Two people are dead and three are in critical condition from a series of stabbings outside a Las Vegas casino on Thursday, according to police. There are eight victims total from the incident, which started around 11:40 a.m. local time, Las Vegas police said. They include both locals and tourists, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said during a press briefing Thursday.
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in hit and run, DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist hit by a suspected drunk driver Friday night has died from his injuries. The driver of the car who hit him is also facing hit-and-run charges. Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say the crash happened a little before 10:00 p.m....
UPI News

Las Vegas police capture escaped inmate 'without incident'

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nevada prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is in custody, according to Las Vegas police. Police said in a tweet he was arrested without incident. "Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens," the Las Vegas police tweet said.
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

