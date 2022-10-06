ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bündchen Has Been Working With Divorce Lawyer for ‘Weeks’: Report

By Sean Griffin
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5bmI_0iOtt7E700

Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele Bündchen has been working with a divorce lawyer for “weeks,” according to a new report.

PEOPLE confirmed that Brady, 45, and Bundchen, 42, have been working with her divorce attorney for “awhile,” according to the magazine’s unnamed source. Now, it has been confirmed Brady is also working with a separate attorney.

“Gisele has been talking to a divorce lawyer for awhile but to my knowledge has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues,” the source says. They also added: “This is not something that just happened today.”

However, the source adds that while hiring a divorce attorney isn’t a good sign for the couple, it doesn’t necessarily mean the divorce will still happen.

“Many people talk to lawyers but don’t go through with it when the realities of money set in,” the source continues. “But in this case, both sides have plenty, and it isn’t one-sided, so it could be a different situation.”

On Tuesday, PEOPLE reported that Bündchen hired a divorce attorney amid their marriage issues. Brady, her husband of 13 years, was “trying to figure out what to do,” reportedly.

Page Six first reported the news.

Gisele Bündchen Was Reportedly “So Happy” When Brady First Announced Retirement

The couple has experienced a lot of tension lately. Many speculate that Brady’s decision to reverse his retirement announcement and return to the NFL plays a big role in their disputes.

The couple shares two children. They have a son Benjamin Rein, 12, and a 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. They also help raise Brady’s son John Edward, 15. John Edward’s mother is Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan.

“She was so happy when he announced his retirement,” a source told PEOPLE in September, referring to Gisele Bundchen.

However, if they do go through with the divorce, sorting out their multimillion-dollar assets will be quite the challenge. Reportedly, the couple shares four homes. Divorce attorney Sue Moss with Chemtob Moss Forman & Beyda LLP — who is not connected to the couple — talked to PEOPLE about the challenges a divorce could pose the couple.

“The big challenge for him is everything will be determined at the height of his income,” Moss said. “Because to get him to come back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to come up with a lot of cash.”

“And that is the baseline for determining the support in this case,” she said.

“At the beginning, Gisele was earning more than him, and he kept on winning and his income got more and more substantial and it outgrew hers,” Moss told PEOPLE. “And because of the timing, the case will be determined based upon the height of earnings.”

NYC-based Jacqueline Newman of Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, weighed in on the situation. Newman is a divorce attorney also not connected to Brady or Bündchen.

Newman claimed that a prenuptial agreement is likely already involved with the couple. With their shared massive net worth, it’s hard to imagine a prenuptial agreement wasn’t in place.

Comments / 71

Martin Eckersley
1d ago

it's not all about u Tomboy when your wife says no more football then that's what it means she wants u not your football crap seems to me u went back to play ball to avoid the family u have maybe your not happy with having a family but family is always first in life not football

Reply(3)
7
Stacy Michaelin
2d ago

Tom should consider himself lucky. she does not care what he wants...if she really loved him she would support him...let her go tom

Reply(10)
16
Thomas Robertson
2d ago

Tom don't love her if he did he would have stayed retired and besides that she don't need his money because she's got more than he does.

Reply
12
Related
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future

Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Gisele Bündchen Alters Tattoo Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

The cameras are on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seemingly more than ever amid reports that the couple has hired divorce lawyers. Bündchen was photographed wearing jeans and flip-flops on Thursday while walking into a building in Miami which happens to house legal offices. The photo shows that Bündchen has made a change to the celestial tattoo that resides on her right ankle. Per Page Six, the design previously depicted three stars surrounding a crescent moon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Tom Brady
Person
John Edward
Person
Gisele Bundchen
The Spun

Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady

An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
FOOTBALL
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities Gossip#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Lawyers#Buccaneers
Outsider.com

Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot at Tom Brady Over Marital Issues With Gisele Bundchen

Antonio Brown has been making waves on Twitter recently. Earlier this month, he made waves after a video of him exposing himself in the pool while in Dubai back in May surfaced. Then, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer shared a pic of himself with Tom Brady’s soon-to-be ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. It’s an older pic as the two were celebrating the Bucs’ win in Super Bowl 55. But still … the timing said it all.
NFL
OK! Magazine

She 'Is Done': Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady 'Can Be Repaired,' Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen is ready to throw in the towel on her marriage to Tom Brady, according to a source. After months of being at odds, the supermodel is "done" trying to make her union with the NFL pro work and is ready to "move on," claimed a source, who told a news publication, "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult," but "she doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."Bündchen "is doing okay" as her relationship with Brady nears its end, added the source. "She is just trying to figure out her life." LOOK...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen

American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
ANIMALS
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

569K+
Followers
63K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy