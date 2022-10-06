LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man accused of fatally stabbing two people and injuring six others in Las Vegas told police he did so to "let his anger out," according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO