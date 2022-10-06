ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Fans Are Blowing Up His New Video With Comments About Gisele Bündchen

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Breaking his silence amid news about his potential marital woes with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady took to Instagram to speak about his TB12 Method.

Although his video was informative, Instagram followers were focused on what is going on between Tom Brady and his wife. “He’s going to replace his wedding ring for another [Super Bowl] ring this year,” one person commented. Another commenter asked, “Soooo does this mean you are single now Tom?”

Other commenters seemed to be focused on mending Tom Brady’s heart if the divorce rumors are actually true. “I know times are rough [right now] Tom, but I’ll happily marry you if necessary,” a fan declared. “Women come and go football is forever.”

The questions about Brady’s marriage to Bündchen come after days of speculation that the power couple isn’t doing very well. Sources previously shared with PageSix that the professional football player and supermodel have hired divorce attorneys. “I’ve never actually thought this argument would be the end of them,” the insider shared. “But it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Although the source didn’t reveal what the argument was about. But they did say it was sexist to blame the potential split on Bündchen’s issues with Tom Brady’s NFL career. “As with many marriages, it’s not just one thing. Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and that they had had many talks about it. But they have had a series of blowups over the past few years, and this time it looks like there’s no going back.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married since February 2009 and share two children together.

Sources Say Tom Brady is ‘Hurting’ Amid Marriage Troubles With Gisele Bündchen

Meanwhile, a source told People that Tom Brady is also struggling amid the martial troubles with Gisele Bündchen.

“It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting,” the insider said about Tom Brady. “He feels very hurt by her.” However, other sources say that there’s more to it than Bundchen’s issues with Brady’s return to the NFL. “It’s complicated. There’s a lot more to it.”

The first insider pointed out that Bündchen is the one “steering” the divorce with Tom Brady. “She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go to the legal route in his defense from her.”

The source then shared that Tom Brady doesn’t want things to get ugly with Bündchen. He also doesn’t want to fight. “If the divorce is happening – and it seems like it is – he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”

