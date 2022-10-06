ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

Berkshire Hathaway's buy-and-hold investment approach and its focus on quality companies have helped it achieve market-crushing returns over the long term. The stock holdings of the conglomerate are weighted towards large, sturdy, value-oriented companies. But Berkshire Hathaway has positions in some promising growth stocks as well. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

Cheniere Energy Partners is paying exceptional dividends with some modest upside in the future. A high-yield dividend in renewable fuels sounds great, but the business doesn't match the story. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Safe Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

Chipotle and Waste Management have both proven to be market-beating stocks. This outperformance is due to each company’s strong advantages. The safety that comes with these stocks will likely remain for the long haul. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks Defying the Bear Market

The bear market is shredding stocks, but not all companies are equally affected. Veru will soon report Entadfi sales and is also awaiting approval of sabizabulin. AbbVie keeps expanding potential markets for its immunology drug portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October

Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar

Bowlero is an under-the-radar growth stock that grew full-year revenue by an explosive 130% this year. Floor & Decor is growing profitably and expanding its store count. Dutch Bros is in the early innings of its ambitious expansion plans. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

Companies that can deliver high returns over long periods can make investors a lot of money. While it's difficult to predict the future, several companies have lots of growth lined up. That puts them in an excellent position to triple their investors' money in the next 10 years. You’re reading...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy