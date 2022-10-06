Man Shot Along I-95 in Chesterfield

Chesterfield, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Virginia State Police are investigating an overnight shooting along I-95 North near Woods Edge Road. Police say the incident happened around 2am Thursday, and that they found a car with bullet holes and a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim, a 31-year old man, told them he passed a silver car on I-95, and then his car was struck by gunfire. He told troopers the car then sped off.

There have been a few shootings along I-95 this year, including an incident back in January in this same general area.