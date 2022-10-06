Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare employment returns to February 2020 level; 60K jobs added
Healthcare gained 60,100 jobs in September and is back at its February 2020 level, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. The September count is higher than the 48,200 jobs added in August but lower than the 69,600 jobs added in July. 2....
beckershospitalreview.com
$4.1M awarded to recruit, train public health workers
The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration awarded $4.1 million to the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, according to an Oct. 7 report from the Arizona Republic. Funding will go to the Western Region Public Health Training Center to provide free training and continuing...
beckershospitalreview.com
Right idea, wrong implementation: Why leadership development isn't boosting diversity
Leadership development and mentorship programs can help organizations bolster their C-suites and improve diversity, equity and inclusion when executed correctly. But few are structured enough to see real results, according to an Oct. 6 article from Harvard Business Review. A recent study from the leadership development platform Torch found that...
beckershospitalreview.com
FinThrive unveils new automation capabilities
Revenue cycle management company FinThrive announced new intelligent automation capabilities it said will alleviate critical staffing shortages for hospitals and health systems. The automation capabilities work with FinThrive's insurance discovery platform, according to an Oct. 6 news release. The company's new machine learning capabilities sort uncovered revenue opportunities based on...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent health equity research findings
Here are five health equity studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. 2. Black COVID-19 patients may have faced 4.5-hour treatment...
beckershospitalreview.com
3,800 UW Medicine patients affected by 3rd-party data breach
Seattle-based UW Medicine is notifying patients about a ransomware attack at a mail service vendor that has compromised the protected health information of 3,800 patients. In June, the mail service vendor, Kaye-Smith, learned that an unauthorized individual had gained access to information in its systems, according to the hospital's breach notification.
